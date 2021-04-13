Better Plant Announces Agreement with Faire Wholesale Marketplace for Jusu Home and Body Products
Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) (“Better Plant”) or (the “Company”) a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products, is pleased to announce that it’s Jusu Home and Body line is now available for purchase on Faire Wholesale Marketplace (“Faire” or “www.faire.com”), an online wholesale marketplace valued at US $2.5 billion. Jusu Home and Body products are currently featured in their “New Arrivals” section.
To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/80230_8c77c54544bf884c_001full.jpg
Growing by 200% year over year, Faire currently serves over 170,000 independent retailers across North America, representing more retail locations than Marks & Spencer, Boots, Aldi, Starbucks, and Tesco combined. The platform has also recently launched in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, with other European markets to follow in the coming months. “This partnership with Faire gives boutique retailers access to Jusu Home and Body products on a global scale and will showcase to retailers that are outside of our typical demographic”, says Amber Allen, Head of Sales for Better Plant. “We look forward to promoting Jusu products on this platform and connecting with many diverse buyers.”
Faire provides a holistic, end-to-end platform that enables independent retailers to build, grow, and run their businesses. Leveraging the Faire platform benefits retailers with perks such as payment flexibility and security, free returns, shipping solutions and data-driven recommendations.
According to a report by Globe Newswire, the global market for natural and organic personal care products is projected to reach a revised size of US $23.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
About Faire:
Faire is a curated wholesale marketplace connecting more than 40,000 local retailers with thousands of emerging and established brands. Faire enables independent retailers to grow their business with the advantages of big box terms and empowers makers to seamlessly build and run their wholesale business. Faire was founded in 2017 and is powered by the idea that the future is local. Faire is backed by investors including Y Combinator, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Forerunner Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Founders Fund, and DST Global. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Salt Lake City. To learn more, visit www.Faire.com.
About Better Plant:
Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 90 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. It has a direct-to-consumer platform for refrigerated goods that offers easy online ordering and convenient home delivery in select cities in Alberta and BC. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products, including skin care, hair care, body care and baby care. Jusu also has a line of plant-based all-natural home cleaning products that are sold to cleaning companies, retailers and sold directly to consumers. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant’s mission to help create a better world. Better Plant incubated NeonMind, which sells medicinal mushroom infused coffees and is developing drugs with psychedelic ingredients to treat obesity and to suppress appetite. Better Plant owns approximately 27% of NeonMind, which trades separately as a public company under the tickers (CSE: NEON) and (OTCQB: NMDBF).
For more information on Better Plant, visit betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram.
Penny White, President & CEO
penny@betterplantsciences.com
1-833-515-2677
Investor Relations:
Alexandra Dumanski
invest@betterplantsciences.com
1-833-515-2677
Sales Inquiries:
Amber Allen, Head of Sales
amber@betterplantsciences.com
604-808-8118
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies due to the spread of COVID-19, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. Demand for the company’s products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Better Plant cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Better Plant, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Better Plant expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80230
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
BevCanna’s Naturo Group to Expand TRACE Plant-Based and Alkaline Products into Asia-Pacific Markets
TRACE’s plant-based and alkaline wellness products to expand into key markets of Japan, China and the Philippines
Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and consumer products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc . ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today its anticipated expansion into the Asia Pacific region, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Naturo Group. After completing a comprehensive market, distribution and partner assessment, the Company intends to initially launch its portfolio of TRACE health and wellness products in the key markets of Japan, China, and the Philippines, through multi-channel distribution outlets including e-commerce, retail, and wholesale.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005502/en/
TRACE product family (Photo: Business Wire)
With a combined population of 1.633 billion people, or 21 percent of the world’s citizenry, the three countries signify a substantial opportunity for BevCanna. The markets’ growing and prosperous middle-class consumer base represents an ideal demographic for the TRACE products, as consumers increasingly opt for healthier lifestyle choices. The global nutraceutical market size is projected to reach US$722.49 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period; Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, particularly in Japan and China. 1 The Japanese market is particularly suited for the introduction of the TRACE brand, with its consumers having developed a decided preference for natural, health-conscious products. Two-thirds of Asian consumers believe in superfoods and natural health products for treating ailments 2 , representing a prime demographic for wellness-focused products.
“The Asian market is a natural fit for our TRACE line of plant-based and alkaline products,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “We’ve been actively evaluating the market potential, while also fielding increased interest from Asian customers and partners in our TRACE plant-based mineral products and our Canadian natural alkaline spring water. Our portfolio of products will address a growing demand for nutraceuticals and wellness-focused natural products, and we’re pleased to announce our anticipated expansion into these significant markets”.
TRACE’s proprietary plant-based mineralized beverages and nutraceuticals contain fulvic and humic minerals, sourced from ancient organic compounds that are highly concentrated sources of trace minerals. Recognized benefits of the Health Canada-approved formulations include cognitive performance, gut health, immune function, and aiding the body in metabolizing carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Mineral-enhanced water is increasingly popular in Asia for its purported benefits to human immune systems and brain health.
TRACE’s proprietary alkaline spring water is bottled at source in British Columbia’s Okanagan region. The alkaline water provides additional benefits to the consumer as compared to most tap and conventional bottled water, including the increased presence of hydroxyl ions, increased hydration, improved bone health, healthier skin and decreased gastrointestinal symptoms.
1 https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005477/en/722-Billion-Nutraceutical-Market-Size-and-Share-Breakdown-by-Product-and-Region—ResearchAndMarkets.com
2 Natural Products Global June 27, 2017
About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
BevCanna Enterprises Inc . ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.
With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands .
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer
Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company’s anticipated expansion into the Asia Pacific region, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Naturo Group, through multi-channel distribution outlets including e-commerce, retail, and wholesale; the markets’ growing and prosperous middle-class consumer base represents an ideal demographic for the TRACE products, as consumers increasingly opt for healthier lifestyle choices; that Asian consumers represent a prime demographic for wellness-focused products; the increased interest from Asian customers and partners in the Company’s TRACE plant-based mineral products and its Canadian natural alkaline spring water; that the Company’s portfolio of products will address a growing demand for nutraceuticals and wellness-focused natural products; and other statements regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: general market conditions; changes to consumer preferences; volatility of commodity prices; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the inability to implement business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; inability to successfully negotiate and enter into commercial arrangements with other parties; and other factors beyond the control of the Company and its commercial partners. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005502/en/
For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications Inc.
416-710-3370
wynn@thirtydash.ca
For investor enquiries, please contact:
Bryce Allen, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
778-766-3744
bryce@bevcanna.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
BevCanna
Trulieve Acquires Three West Virginia Dispensary Permits, Solidifying Position in the State
Trulieve acquires dispensary permits from Solevo Wellness West Virginia LLC for $650,000
Trulieve Cannabis Corp . (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States and the largest cannabis company in Florida announced today that it acquired Solevo Wellness West Virginia LLC (“Solevo”) and its three West Virginia dispensary permits for $650,000 . Solevo was awarded two permits in Morgantown and one in Parkersburg in January 2021 as part of the West Virginia application process.
“This acquisition enables Trulieve to broaden and solidify our position in the newly created West Virginia market. Solevo was granted three dispensaries as part of the application process entered by the Company before becoming part of the Trulieve family. Adding Solevo to our production and dispensary permits, as well as our recently announced definitive agreement to acquire Mountaineer Holdings and its cultivation and dispensary permits, will create a fully vertical presence in the state with nine dispensaries,” said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. “We look forward to providing the highest level of cannabis products and customer experience through authentic and reciprocal relationships to West Virginia patients.”
Transaction
Trulieve acquired Solevo and its three dispensary permits for an upfront payment of $150,000 in cash, and $500,000 in Trulieve subordinate voting shares (“Trulieve Shares”). Stock price is based on 10-day VWAP from the last trading day before signing. The transaction is contingent upon West Virginia state regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.
Advisors and Counsel
Fox Rothschild LLP is acting as legal counsel to Trulieve.
About Trulieve
Trulieve is a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.
To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company and statements with regard to the Report and the Company’s response thereto. Words such as “expects”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-acquires-three-west-virginia-dispensary-permits-solidifying-position-in-the-state-301267373.html
SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/13/c3491.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Aion Therapeutic Engages KCSA Strategic Communications as Corporate Communications Counsel
Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) (” Aion Therapeutic ” or the ” Company “) today announced that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications (” KCSA “), a leading New York City -based communications firm.
KCSA will work with management to create a comprehensive, strategic communications program to lead the Company’s public and investor relations programs. Since KCSA’s inception, nearly fifty years ago, the firm has developed a strong reputation for its work representing public companies with an expertise in several verticals including the psychedelics and cannabis industries. The engagement is designed to increase the awareness and help enhance the profile of Aion Therapeutic in the marketplace.
“As we enter the next phase of growth for the Company, we have retained KCSA to help broaden our exposure to the investment community and to represent us in the media,” commented Graham Simmonds , Executive Vice Chair and CEO of Aion Therapeutic. “Our Company is at a very exciting stage and we look forward to communicating how our patented approach of utilizing psilocybin and other mushroom compounds in combination with cannabinoids to treat serious medical conditions to the global medical community.”
Phil Carlson , Managing Director of KCSA Strategic Communications, commented, “At KCSA, our professionals have an extensive history of providing expert communications and strategy for our clients. With many decades of experience, we have built a vast network in both the media and investment communities that we will proactively begin to introduce to Aion Therapeutic’s management team. We are pleased to implement this communications plan based on best practices for Aion Therapeutic.”
For its services supporting the Company’s public relations and investor relations efforts, KCSA will receive Usd. $15,000 per month. The term of the engagement will be initially six months and then ongoing on a month-to-month basis. The Company has the right to terminate the relationship with KCSA on 90 days’ notice.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About KCSA Strategic Communications
KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial services, technology and healthcare. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drive results for clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm’s clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com .
About Aion Therapeutic Inc.
Aion Therapeutic Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AI Pharmaceuticals Jamaica Limited, is in the business of research and development, treatment, data mining and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (machine learning) techniques, focused on the development of combinatorial pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals utilizing compounds from cannabis (cannabinoids), psychedelic mushrooms (psilocybin), fungi (edible mushroom), natural psychedelic formulations (Ayahuasca), and other medicinal plants in a legal environment for this type of discovery. In addition, Aion Therapeutic is creating a strong international intellectual property portfolio related to its discoveries.
DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “may”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include regulatory and other third-party approvals; licensing and other risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
SOURCE Aion Therapeutic Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/12/c3315.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Aion Therapeutics
Trulieve Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), today announced the closing of its previously announced marketed public offering of 5,000,000 subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada (the “Offering”) at a public offering price of C$50.00 per share ( $39.63 per share after giving effect to the conversion rate published by Bloomberg at 4:30pm ET on April 7, 2021 to convert Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars). In connection with the closing of the Offering, the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 750,000 subordinate voting shares. As a result, the gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Trulieve, were C$287.5 million (or $227.9 million after giving effect to the conversion rate denoted above).
The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity, as sole book-running manager, and included Cormark Securities Inc., as co-lead manager, as well as ATB Capital Markets Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital and PI Financial Corp. All of the shares in the Offering were sold by Trulieve. Trulieve intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering primarily to fund Trulieve’s business development and for general working capital purposes.
A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the Offering was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Offering was made in the U.S. only by means of a prospectus included in the Registration Statement, copies of which may be obtained from: Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston MA 02110, by email at prospectus@cgf.com . The Registration Statement was also filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
The subordinate voting shares were offered in all of the provinces and territories of Canada , other than the Province of Quebec , pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated January 29, 2021 , filed with the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada . Copies of the Canadian base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement may be obtained from: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, by email at prospectus@cgf.com . Prospective investors should read the base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com before making an investment decision. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.
About Trulieve
Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the US, and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut , Pennsylvania and West Virginia . Trulieve’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the CSE under the symbol “TRUL” and trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol “TCNNF”.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering, the listing of the subordinate voting shares of the Company on the CSE or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, capital raising initiatives and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as “expects”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate.
Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such factors include, among others: the risks and uncertainties identified in the (final) short form base shelf prospectus of the Company and the Registration Statement and in the Company’s other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.
The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.
SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/12/c5477.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR ) (the “ Company ” or “ Ayurcann ”), is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Financing” ) of up to 2,645,503 units (the “Units” ) at a price of $0.189 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share ( “Common Share” ) of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant ( “Warrant” ), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.38 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date ( “Closing Date” ) of the Financing, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 .
The Company will have an option, prior to the closing date, to upsize the offering with the sale of an additional 25% of Units, accounting to aggregate proceeds of up to $625,000.
Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Financing. The Company may pay a commission in cash equal to 6% of the value of select proceeds raised under the Financing, specifically excluding any funds raised from insiders.
The Company will use the gross proceeds of the Financing for their Pickering facility Phase 2 expansion, which, when such expansion is complete, is estimated to increase the Company’s annual extraction capacity from 200,000 kgs to 300,000 kgs once complete.
Closing Date of the Financing is expected to occur on or around April 22, 2021, and is subject to all regulatory approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities issued in connection with this Financing will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the date of closing in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
For further information, please contact:
Igal Sudman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary
Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Tel: 416-720-6264
Emial: igal@xtrx.ca
Investor Relations:
Ryan Bilodeau
Tel: 416-910-1440
Email: ryan@cascadeventures.co
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:
Ayurcann is a leading post harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on being the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.
Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements, including: listing of the common shares of the Company on the CSE. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia