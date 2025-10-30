CytomX Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of masked, conditionally activated biologics, today announced that it will report third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after the close of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET  2:00 p.m. PT.

Participants may access the live webcast of the conference call from the Events and Presentations page of CytomX's website at https://ir.cytomx.com/events-and-presentations . Participants may register for the conference call here and are advised to do so at least 10 minutes prior to joining the call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

About CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.
CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated, masked biologics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its PROBODY ® therapeutic platform, CytomX's vision is to create safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer. CytomX's multi-modality technology platform has produced therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engagers, and immune modulators such as cytokines. CytomX's current clinical-stage pipeline includes CX-2051 and CX-801. CX-2051 is a masked, conditionally activated ADC directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM), armed with a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload. CX-2051 has potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers, including CRC, and was discovered in collaboration with ImmunoGen. CX-801 is a masked interferon alpha-2b PROBODY ® cytokine with broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Company Contact:
Chris Ogden
SVP, Chief Financial Officer
cogden@cytomx.com

Investor Contact:
Precision AQ (formerly Stern Investor Relations)
Stephanie Ascher
stephanie.ascher@precisionaq.com

Media Contact:
Redhouse Communications
Teri Dahlman
teri@redhousecomms.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CytomX TherapeuticsCTMXNASDAQ:CTMXLife Science Investing
CTMX
The Conversation (0)
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

Oil and Gas Investing

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

Gold Investing

Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates

Base Metals Investing

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou