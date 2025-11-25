CytomX Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming December Investor Conferences

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of masked, conditionally activated biologics, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in December.

8 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Fireside Chat: 1:45 p.m. ET
Location: Coral Gables, FL

Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
Fireside Chat: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of CytomX's website at www.cytomx.com . In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences.

About CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated, masked biologics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its PROBODY ® therapeutic platform, CytomX's vision is to create safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer. CytomX's multi-modality technology platform has produced therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engagers, and immune modulators such as cytokines. CytomX's current clinical-stage pipeline includes CX-2051 and CX-801. CX-2051 is a masked, conditionally activated ADC directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM), armed with a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload. CX-2051 has potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers, including CRC, and was discovered in collaboration with ImmunoGen. CX-801 is a masked interferon alpha-2b PROBODY ® cytokine with broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

Company Contact:
Chris Ogden
SVP, Chief Financial Officer
cogden@cytomx.com

Investor Contact:
Precision AQ (formerly Stern Investor Relations)
Stephanie Ascher
stephanie.ascher@precisionaq.com

Media Contact:
Redhouse Communications
Teri Dahlman
teri@redhousecomms.com


