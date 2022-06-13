Resource News Investing News

Cypress Development Corp. ( TSXV: CYP ) (OTCQX: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to report that the  Company's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada continues to operate successfully, reaching a milestone in the delivery of concentrated lithium solution to two laboratories in Canada for further testing in the production of lithium products.

Cypress Development Delivers Solution from Pilot Plant for Testing Production of Lithium Carbonate & Lithium Hydroxide (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

"The Company is very pleased to have reached this significant milestone. About 4,000 liters of concentrated lithium chloride solution have been delivered from the Pilot Plant to two Canadian laboratories. Each laboratory is now working to further treat the solutions, one to produce lithium carbonate, and the other, lithium hydroxide, as the final end product," commented Bill Willoughby , President and CEO of Cypress Development. "These results will then be used to determine what additional steps are needed, if any, to attain battery-grade standards and evaluate the alternatives for producing these products in the ongoing Feasibility Study."

Pilot Plant

Cypress' Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada marked its sixth month of operation with the completion of 11 separate continuous tests conducted on a 24-hour per day basis, over periods ranging from 3 to 14 days. Processing conditions and equipment arrangements in the areas of leaching, filtration, impurity removal, and the Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) system during the testing periods have been varied to determine the effect of changes. The Pilot Plant will continue to operate during the summer with a work schedule of 7-days on, 5-days off.

"The Pilot Plant operates very well and requires minimal time for start-up," stated Todd Fayram , President of Continental Metallurgical Services and Qualified Person who oversees process engineering and operations at the Pilot Plant. "For the most part we are using standard equipment with well-established methods in mineral processing. This allows us to efficiently examine changes and reconfigure the process as required."

The Company is pleased with the progress and results to-date. Recoveries in the Pilot Plant remain as expected, with lithium extraction from claystone in the 80 to 85% range. Tailings testing has preliminarily identified characteristics that will allow for dry stacking with minimal water entrainment. The Pilot Plant is also focused on minimizing water usage and has operated successfully with an emphasis on 100% recycling of all process water streams within the facility.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved of the technical information in this release.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a feasibility study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Cypress Development Corp.
 WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Electric vehicles aren’t just the hottest trend in Silicon Valley anymore. With wider cultural acceptance in green power alternatives, more accessible technologies and increasingly supportive legislative action, analysts expect this market and the demand for metals that supply it to climb to exponential highs.

In the United States, the government has named lithium a vital component in electric vehicle batteries and a strategic metal of importance. In 2021, President Joe Biden announced a US$2.3 trillion Infrastructure Plan, which outlines the intent to bring electric cars fully to the mainstream with investments of US$174 billion to promote this technology and construct necessary charging stations. This significant spending demonstrates exciting early-mover investment opportunities for lithium production companies and electric industries alike.

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQX:CYDVF) is an advanced-stage mineral exploration company focused on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation.

The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada claims map

The company is using environment-friendly mining alternatives through saltwater and hydrochloric acid instead of the traditional fresh water and sulfuric acid method. This significant proposal could mean Cypress will no longer compete for Nevada’s scarce fresh water supply for Nevada’s freshwater resources for project advancement when it comes time for mining.

In August 2020, Cypress released the results of its pre-feasibility report, which provided a positive snapshot of Clayton Valley’s prospective production scope. Probable reserves stand at 213 million tonnes at 1,129ppm lithium with an average annual production of 27,400 tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and a mine life of over 40 years. After-tax IRR stands at 25.8 percent with a CAPEX of CAD$493 million.

“This PFS is a major milestone for Cypress. These positive results take us closer to our goal of developing a world-class lithium deposit. Cypress’ land position and resources afford us the opportunity for a long-life project with low operating costs and potential to be a significant source of lithium for the United States,” Dr. Willoughby said.

Lithium enriched claystone on surface at Clayton Valley Project, Nevada

The company recently initiated the selection and purchasing of materials to commission a pilot plant and extraction facility for the lithium-bearing claystone from its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. The pilot plant is planned to operate at a rate of one tonne/day and will be designed for correct interaction and testing of the major components within the extraction process and assessment of the resulting lithium products.

Company Highlights

  • Cypress Development is one of a handful of companies that are post-pre-feasibility, advancing towards production. The company is well advanced to become a long-term, low-cost lithium producer with potential expansive international reach.
  • The Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada has an extensive surface deposit in a unique setting adjoining Albemarle’s Silver Peak brine operation.
  • Operating out of the prolific Nevada state provides the company with world-class exploration opportunities, mineral-rich geological resources and proximity to the Tesla gigafactory.
  • In 2020, the company released strong economic standing with its pre-feasibility study, including a probable reserve estimate of 213 million tonnes at 1,129ppm lithium, IRR of 25.8 percent and CAPEX of CAD$493 million.
  • Cypress possesses very favorable economic and geographic positioning in leveraging a present strong demand for lithium, world-class mining jurisdiction and an advanced stage operation in their flagship Clayton Valley lithium project.
  • 2021 plans include the commissioning of the Clayton Valley lithium project’s pilot plant, which could see significant tonnage in lithium and clay production. Cypress is also looking to complete its feasibility study based on the data from this pilot plant operation.
  • Cypress has acquired 24 unpatented mining claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada bringing the Company’s land holdings to 6558 acres in total.

Key Project

Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project spans 5,430 acres in southwest Nevada and sits immediately east of the Albemarle’s Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The asset hosts tremendous potential with Cypress’ discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the brine field to the east and south of Angel Island.

Lithium enriched drill core from Clayton Valley Project, Nevada

Lithium mineralization occurs on the property within montmorillonite clays throughout the sediments to a depth of at least 150 meters. Metallurgical testing has indicated low-cost processing possibilities through leaching with low acid consumption of 126 kg/t and high lithium recovery over 85 percent lithium. This lithium claystone deposit’s unique large flat-lying nature allows for mining with a low strip ratio due to minimal overburden and no interbedded waste, which is hugely economically advantageous for Cypress.

Future plans for the Clayton Valley lithium project include commissioning of the pilot plant, which Cypress proposes could process one tonne a day continuously in 2021. The company also intends to use the data from the pilot plant towards the completion of the project’s feasibility study. Cypress also has the acquisition of water rights for Clayton Valley in the works, which pushes significant advancement in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Management Team

William Willoughby, PhD, PE

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Dr. Willoughby is a mining engineer with 38 years of experience in all aspects of natural resources development. Since 2014, he has been principal and owner of consulting firm Willoughby & Associates, PLLC. Prior to that, he was President and COO of International Enexco Ltd., which was acquired by Denison Mines in 2014. He previously held various positions with Teck (Cominco). Dr. Willoughby has been a Professional Engineer since 1985 and received his Doctorate in Mining Engineering & Metallurgy from the University of Idaho in 1989.

Abraham (Braam) Jonker, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Jonker is an accomplished financial leader in the mining industry with almost 30 years of experience. Mr. Jonker has played a pivotal role in several business recoveries and restructurings, was a key team member in management and at the board level in the strategic growth of a number of public companies and has participated, raised and overseen the raising of more than $750 million in the form of equity and debt instruments in the mining industry. He is a registered Chartered Accountant in British Columbia, (Canada), England, Wales and South Africa. He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in the United Kingdom and holds a Master’s degree in South African and International Tax from the Rand Afrikaans University, South Africa.

Spiros Cacos, MA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Mr. Cacos has over 20 years of investor relations experience working with public mining companies, ranging from early-stage exploration and development to production. Most recently, Mr. Cacos served as Vice President, Investor Relations for First Mining Gold, a Canadian gold development company listed on the TSX and OTCQX, focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. His prior roles include serving as Vice President, Investor Relations for Group Eleven Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland, and as Director of Investor Relations for Great Panther Mining Limited (formerly Great Panther Silver Limited), a primary silver mining company listed on the TSX and the NYSE with two mining operations in Mexico. Mr. Cacos holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy, from the Schiller International University in Paris, France, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada.

Corby G. Anderson, PhD, CEng, FIMMM, FIChemE

Technical Advisor, Metallurgy

Dr. Anderson is a registered engineer with nearly 40 years of global experience in industrial operations, corporate level management, consulting, engineering design, research and education and is an expert in the fields of extractive metallurgy, mineral processing, waste minimization and recycling. He holds degrees of BSc in Chemical Engineering from Montana State University, MSc in Metallurgical…

Adam Knight, PE

Project Manager

Mr. Knight is a professional mining engineer, active in the mining industry since 1994. Before joining Cypress, he worked as a consultant and project manager for Practical Mining LLC of Elko, Nevada. He was Vice President Operations for EMC Metals Corp. until 2015. Prior to that, Mr. Knight worked in various operational capacities for Teranga Gold, Premier Magnesia, and AngloGold. He has experience…

Daniel W. Kalmbach, CPG

Manager, Geology

Mr. Kalmbach has practiced geology for over 21 years and has held various positions with private and public companies in the field of geology, including greenfield and generative exploration, development, mining, and environmental science. He has supported and/or authored multiple technical reports on mineral properties. Mr. Kalmbach began his career at Barrick Gold Corp. as a production geologist…

Todd S. Fayram

Technical Advisor, Metallurgy

Mr. Fayram brings over 30 years of metallurgical engineering experience to his role which include extensive diversified experience in the consulting and operating fields of various mining and milling operations across the globe. His industrial experience includes project and construction management; planning, design and engineering of precious and base metal heap leach and milling operations; industrial mineral development and operations, project evaluation for prefeasibility, feasibility and bankable documents; and metallurgical testing and interpretation of numerous mineral deposits. Mr. Fayram has also held positions in mine and process development, construction, expansion, start-up, and operation of numerous mines to include Minefinders-Dolores, American Bonanza Copperstone, Americas Silver-Cosala, Middle Tennessee Zinc-Gordonsville, Getty Copper Getty Project and others. Mr Fayram is a MMSA Qualified Professional in Metallurgy and holds a degree of Bachelor of Science degree in Mineral Processing Engineering and a Master of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from Montana Tech of the University of Montana.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT COMPLETES ENERTOPIA ASSET ACQUISITION

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT COMPLETES ENERTOPIA ASSET ACQUISITION

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of Enertopia Corporation's ("Enertopia") Clayton Valley Lithium Claystone Project ("Enertopia Project") located adjacent to the Cypress Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada ("Cypress Project").

Cypress Development Completes Enertopia Asset Acquisition Logo (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

"We are pleased with the addition of Enertopia's property," commented Dr. Bill Willoughby , President, and CEO of Cypress. "The property is a continuation of the lithium-bearing units in Cypress' project, with Enertopia's drilling having shown similar values of lithium. With this consolidation, the data will be incorporated into our resource model and has the potential to enhance the project through our Feasibility Study underway. We expect this consolidation of Clayton Valley lithium claystone projects to be of significant value for both Enertopia and Cypress shareholders."

The purchase consideration for the Enertopia Project comprised US$1.1 million in cash and the issuance of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of Cypress ("Consideration Shares"). The transaction also included Enertopia entering into an Irrevocable Proxy and Voting Agreement and Lock-Up Agreement with Cypress in relation to the Consideration Shares. (See Company's February 24, 2022 new release for further information).  In terms of these agreements, Enertopia inter alia agreed to; (i) vote in favor of shareholder resolutions supported by Cypress' Board of Directors (ii) certain limitations to the circumstances under which it could sell the Consideration Shares, and (iii) a 12-month standstill in relation to certain corporate activities pertaining to Cypress shares.

In connection with the transaction, the Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee of US$105,000 to an arm's-length party, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT REPORTS WATER RIGHTS PETITION DISMISSED

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT REPORTS WATER RIGHTS PETITION DISMISSED

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP ) (OTCQX: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to report the Company has been informed that the petition for judicial review of the Nevada State Engineer's extension of Water Right Permit 44411 and Certificate 13631 (the "Permit") was dismissed with prejudice by the Fifth Judicial Court of Esmeralda County, Nevada .

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM ITS LITHIUM EXTRACTION PILOT PLANT IN NEVADA

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM ITS LITHIUM EXTRACTION PILOT PLANT IN NEVADA

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP ) (OTCQX: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from its Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada ("Pilot Plant"). The interim test results were derived from the data acquired during the 3-, 7-, and 14-day continuous operation events, which utilized claystone from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada . Results yielded a concentration of lithium into an intermediate solution product containing 2,700 parts per million ("ppm") lithium with insignificant impurities ("Intermediate Solution"). This is in line with expectations and similar to the data used in the P re- F easibility S tudy ("PFS", effective date August 5, 2020 amended March 15, 2021 ). This information will be incorporated in the Company's upcoming Feasibility Study currently under the direction of Wood PLC.

Cypress Development Announces Results from its Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant in Nevada (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

Highlights:

  • Concentration of lithium into an Intermediate Solution containing 2,700 ppm lithium with insignificant impurities
  • Overall extraction rates of lithium, within the washed tails, are between 83% and 85%
  • Lithium extractions from the ion exchange in the lithium recovery area indicate separation efficiencies for lithium and major cations exceed 98%
  • Sodium and potassium removal in the lithium recovery area has approached 80% with less than 0.5% lithium entrainment
  • Overall impurity removal, specifically, magnesium, calcium, iron, and aluminum all exceed 99%
  • Work continues at the Pilot Plant evaporation process stage to allow the integration of the treatment of the Intermediate Solution to produce a high-grade concentrated lithium solution ready for off-site conversion to a final lithium product

"All primary components of the Pilot Plant are operating to design. The lithium extraction and recovery areas are meeting our expectations and we are very pleased with the optimization changes completed so far, as we are now consistently producing an Intermediate Solution containing 2,700 ppm lithium with negligible impurities," stated Dr. Bill Willoughby , President, and CEO of Cypress Development. "Our team is working on our Pilot Plant's evaporation process to allow us to take our Intermediate Solution to a high-grade concentrated lithium solution, which is essentially our final step on-site. We expect this process to be completed and be tested in the second quarter."

Results thus far have identified preliminary extraction rates of lithium within the washed tails are between 83% and 85%. Lithium extractions from the Lionex process are 98%. Impurity removal of magnesium, calcium, iron, and aluminum are all above 99%. Sodium and potassium removal in the lithium recovery area is 80% with less than 0.5% lithium entrainment. The remaining sodium and potassium are inconsequential to the final process.

Over the coming months, the Company will continue to run tests to further optimize its Pilot Plant and enhance its process flowsheet.

Plant Update

The Pilot Plant is undergoing modifications on an ongoing basis to further improve throughput and efficiencies. These modifications include the flowsheet with the intention of simplifying the impurity removal steps prior to lithium recovery. The Company has received most of the remaining analyses of the 1,400 samples collected during continuous operating runs. These results are undergoing compilation and review with respect to flow rates and mass balances in the various areas of the Pilot Plant and will form the basis of further optimization studies. Within the lithium recovery area, the results exceed expectations, with separation efficiencies for lithium and major cations are exceeding 98% and have confirmed the successful performance, thus far, of the Chemionex's Lionex lithium recovery and concentration (direct lithium extraction or DLE) process.

Further, changes were made to the tailings handling. Based on the process, all recovered salt (NaCl), process solution, and water is recycled back into the system. No lithium recovery effects were noted with recycled solids and solutions. Changes to the tailing dewatering system has allowed lower moisture content the final tails to less than 40% moisture. Further changes are being made to allow washing additional lithium from the final tails.

Webinar

A webinar will be held by management of Cypress Development to discuss the results from its Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant on Wednesday March 30, 2022 , at 8 a.m. Pacific time / 11 a.m. Eastern time . Shareholders, analysts, investors, and media are invited to join the live webcast by registering using the link below.

Link: https://my.6ix.com/sa-Wg6ln

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details to access the webinar via conference call or webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available within 48 hours on the Company's Media & Articles section of the Company's website following the conclusion of the call.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium exploration company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Work completed by Cypress led to the discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Cypress is advancing its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada towards the production of high-purity lithium hydroxide suitable for battery construction.

ON BEHALF OF Cypress Development Corp.
 WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT COMMENCES FEASIBILITY STUDY ON CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT AND ENGAGES WOOD PLC AS INDEPENDENT LEAD AUTHOR

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT COMMENCES FEASIBILITY STUDY ON CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT AND ENGAGES WOOD PLC AS INDEPENDENT LEAD AUTHOR

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to announce that Wood PLC ("Wood") and Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") will be conducting the work required to complete a Feasibility Study ("FS") in accordance with Canadian Securities National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project located in Nevada, USA .

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CONSOLIDATES STRATEGIC LAND POSITION AT CLAYTON VALLEY, NEVADA

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CONSOLIDATES STRATEGIC LAND POSITION AT CLAYTON VALLEY, NEVADA

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, together with its wholly owned subsidiary Cypress Holdings ( Nevada ) LTD, it has entered into a Definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement with Enertopia Corporation ("Enertopia") (OTCQB: ENRT) pursuant to which Cypress will acquire Enertopia's Clayton Valley Lithium Claystone Project ("Enertopia's Project") located immediately adjacent to Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada .

