CyberArk Names Omer Grossman Chief Trust Officer and Head of CYBR Unit; Appoints Ariel Pisetzky as CIO

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR ), the global leader in identity security , today announced two executive appointments to strengthen its leadership team and support the company's growth and innovation strategy.
Omer Grossman, who has served as CyberArk's Chief Information Officer since late 2022, has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Trust Officer and Head of CYBR Unit. Ariel Pisetzky will succeed Grossman as Chief Information Officer, leading IT Engineering, IT Operations and Services, Business Applications, Data and AI, and Security.
In his new role, Grossman will be responsible for strengthening trust across CyberArk, its partner ecosystem, and its customers — particularly among CISO and CIO communities. He will play a key role in supporting customer engagement and fostering thought leadership, and serving as a trusted advisor on digital transformation initiatives. Grossman will also lead CyberArk's CYBR Unit .
Pisetzky brings over 20 years of IT leadership experience spanning cybersecurity, cloud, large-scale infrastructure, and enterprise applications. Most recently, he was Vice President of Information Technology & Cyber at Taboola, where he led IT strategy and global infrastructure to support the company's growth. He is also an active member of the Team8 CISO Village, a global community of cybersecurity executives and thought leaders.
"Ariel's proven ability to build world-class IT organizations and Omer's expanded leadership role reflect our ongoing commitment to innovation, trust, and operational excellence," said Matt Cohen, CEO, CyberArk. "We're thrilled to welcome Ariel to CyberArk and congratulate Omer on his new role. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue to deliver on our strategy, deepen customer trust, and advance our vision that every identity must be secured with the right level of privilege controls."
Anchored in CyberArk's identity security expertise, the CYBR Unit comprises advisory and consulting services, adversary simulation and incident response, and research and thought leadership. With deep expertise, exclusive insights, and a focus on executive collaboration, the CYBR Unit is dedicated to helping customers assess their security posture and design the right identity security strategy and architecture to align with their business goals.
