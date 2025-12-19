CyberArk Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Integrated Solutions for Identity Security 2025

- Unified platform uses AI and automation to accelerate time-intensive workflows, streamline operations and improve threat detection
- Enables CISOs to consolidate cybersecurity stack, optimizing total cost of ownership
CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR ), the global leader in identity security , today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Integrated Solutions for Identity Security 2025 Vendor Assessment. CyberArk extends dynamic privilege controls across all identity types with its unified platform, enabling organizations to improve efficiencies and streamline security operations.
This IDC MarketScape report notes, "More change has occurred in the identity security marketplace in the past two years than in almost a decade. Vendors are entering a new phase defined by the emergence of intelligence technologies, none of which are specifically defined by any industry standards. Though different by design, the new adjacent IAM offerings are largely focused on improved vulnerability and threat management visibility and automated and predictive attack detection capabilities." It also notes, "By addressing these evolving identity types within a unified framework, CyberArk enhances its ability to manage privileges at scale, reduce operational complexity, and maintain security continuity as organizations adopt advanced technologies."
"With 93% of organizations reporting multiple identity‑related breaches last year, it's clear that organizations need security that covers every identity: human, machine, and AI," said Matt Cohen, CEO of CyberArk. "We believe that this recognition from the IDC MarketScape validates our unified approach, which helps protect against identity-centric attacks, strengthens security and drives operational efficiency for our customers. The CyberArk Identity Security Platform incorporates advanced AI and automation to help security teams consolidate their cybersecurity stack and embed resilience across their entire hybrid environment."
Benefits of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform:
- Unified Platform : Lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) by improving operational efficiency, reducing infrastructure footprint and streamlining management. CyberArk's platform correlates threat data across all identity types and enables rapid adaptation to emerging risks.
- CORA AI : Delivers actionable insights, automates routine tasks, and supports natural language interaction to enhance productivity and strengthen security.
- Intelligent Privilege Controls : Enable security teams to implement measures that dynamically manage access to enterprise resources based on real-time risk assessments to ensure only the right users access the right information at the right time.
- Secure AI Agents Solution : Provides comprehensive security and governance for AI-driven autonomous agents, including visibility, access control, threat detection and lifecycle management.
To download a complimentary excerpt of the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Integrated Solutions for Identity Security 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52037224, September 2025), click here .
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.
About CyberArk
CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR ) is the global leader in identity security, trusted by organizations around the world to secure human and machine identities in the modern enterprise. CyberArk's AI-powered Identity Security Platform applies intelligent privilege controls to every identity with continuous threat prevention, detection and response across the identity lifecycle. With CyberArk, organizations can reduce operational and security risks by enabling zero trust and least privilege with complete visibility, empowering all users and identities, including workforce, IT, developers and machines, to securely access any resource, located anywhere, from everywhere. Learn more at cyberark.com .
