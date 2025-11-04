CyberArk Introduces First Identity Security Solution Purpose-Built to Protect AI Agents with Privilege Controls

- Delivers privilege controls, visibility and compliance for the new class of AI agent identities.
- Extends CyberArk's identity security capabilities to secure AI-driven automation at enterprise scale.
CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR ), the global leader in identity security , is announcing the general availability 1 of the CyberArk Secure AI Agents Solution , expanding the CyberArk Identity Security Platform with industry-first privilege controls to secure the rapidly growing class of AI agent identities.
As organizations rapidly adopt AI agents to automate tasks and drive efficiency, these autonomous entities are emerging as a powerful — and privileged — new identity class. AI agents introduce novel risks, including agent hallucinations, misuse, and potential takeover by malicious actors. These risks are heightened when agents require elevated privileges.
The CyberArk Secure AI Agents Solution addresses these challenges by applying the right level of privilege controls, helping to ensure that AI agents have only the access they need, when they need it, and nothing more. This approach reduces risk, helps prevent unauthorized access, and enables organizations to scale AI-driven initiatives with confidence.
"As organizations embrace AI agents, both builders and defenders must understand how identity-centric risks evolve when agents require elevated privileges," said Matt Cohen, CEO, CyberArk. "Without strong discovery, robust privilege controls, and comprehensive lifecycle management, organizations risk losing visibility and opening the door to catastrophic agentic attacks. CyberArk uniquely secures the full spectrum of identities — humans, machines and AI agents — by applying the right level of privilege controls, enabling innovation while maintaining security and compliance."
Securing AI Agents Requires a Privilege-Focused Approach
According to new CyberArk CISO research, AI agent adoption is expected to reach 76% within three years, yet fewer than 10% of organizations have adequate security and privilege controls in place. The report, Securing Agentic AI: Identity as the Emerging Foundation for Defense , reveals that:
- Nearly 40% of enterprise financial institutions and software companies already have agentic AI in production.
- Fewer than one in ten organizations have deployed agentic security controls such as risk registries and dynamic authorization at scale.
- Two-thirds of CISOs in financial services and software rank agentic AI among their top three cybersecurity risks, with more than one-third citing it as their top concern.
- Most expect AI agent security to drive increased cybersecurity spending in the coming year.
AI agents act with autonomy, reasoning, and access to sensitive systems, often requiring privileged permissions to execute their functions. Without proper oversight, these privileges can be misused or hijacked, leading to potentially severe business and regulatory consequences.
Privilege Controls Across Every Identity
The CyberArk Identity Security Platform delivers comprehensive privilege controls across the full spectrum of identities: human, machine, and AI. With the introduction of the Secure AI Agents Solution, these proven capabilities are extended to autonomous AI agents, applying the same principles of just-in-time access, least privilege, and continuous session monitoring that have defined CyberArk's leadership in identity security.
This unified, privilege-first approach ensures that every identity is governed, secured, and monitored with the same rigor — enabling innovation without compromising security or compliance.
The CyberArk Secure AI Agents Solution will deliver:
- Comprehensive Agent Discovery: Automatically detect AI agents across SaaS, cloud, and developer environments, with enriched profiles including ownership, roles, and access rights.
- Secure Agent Access: Enforce strong authentication and least-privilege access, with zero standing privileges and agent activity auditing.
- Real-Time Threat Detection: Continuously monitor for anomalies and unauthorized access, triggering automated alerts and rapid response.
- Lifecycle Management and Compliance: Govern AI agent from creation through decommission, supporting evolving regulatory requirements and audit readiness.
General availability of the CyberArk Secure AI Agents Solution will be December 2025, with subsequent releases planned for 2026.
