CyberArk Announces 2025 Global Partner of the Year Award Recipients

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR ), the global leader in identity security , today announced the recipients of its 2025 Global Partner of the Year Awards, recognizing exceptional partners whose expertise, innovation and customer focus helped advance identity security programs worldwide.
Award recipients stood out through excellence in sales, pre‑sales and delivery certifications. CyberArk's updated certification pathways—structured learning tracks that map the exact skills, courses and exams needed for key solution areas like workforce and machine identity security—helped partners deepen their technical expertise and expand their ability to support customers.
The CyberArk 2025 Global Partner of the Year award recipients are:
- Global Partner of the Year: PwC
- Global System Integrator Partner of the Year: Accenture
- Global Impact Partner of the Year: Deloitte
- Global Cloud Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Global MSP Partner of the Year: HCLTech
- Global Growth Partner of the Year: DXC
In addition to the global honorees, CyberArk also recognized outstanding partners across each geography. The full list of regional Partner of the Year award winners is available here .
"On behalf of our global team, I extend our gratitude and congratulations to the 2025 Partner of the Year award winners," said Chris Moore, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at CyberArk. "Our partners are a critical extension of our sales organization, dedicated to delivering customer value and empowering organizations to secure every human, machine and AI identity. Their impact goes beyond revenue results. Their industry thought leadership, vertical expertise and depth of cybersecurity experience means they are truly trusted advisors to our joint customers and to CyberArk."
In 2025, CyberArk added more than 1,000 new customers and delivered strong business results, fueled by world-class partner engagement, including record net new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $99 million, up 20% year over year. Partner‑led deal registrations more than doubled year over year and accounted for over half of all new business, with partners across every region playing a vital role in helping organizations modernize identity security and defend against emerging threats targeting human, machine and AI identities.
The CyberArk Partner Network is one of the industry's largest global networks of security-focused partners, with more than 2,400 global systems integrators (GSIs), managed service providers (MSPs), solution providers, strategic outsourcers, advisories and distributors, as well as global and regional marketplaces. To learn more about the CyberArk Partner Program , visit the CyberArk Partner Network site and submit a partner inquiry .
About CyberArk
CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR ) is the global leader in identity security, trusted by organizations around the world to secure human and machine identities in the modern enterprise. CyberArk's AI-powered Identity Security Platform applies intelligent privilege controls to every identity with continuous threat prevention, detection and response across the identity lifecycle. With CyberArk, organizations can reduce operational and security risks by enabling zero trust and least privilege with complete visibility, empowering all users and identities, including workforce, IT, developers and machines, to securely access any resource, located anywhere, from everywhere. Learn more at cyberark.com .
