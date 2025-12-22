CVRx to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CVRx to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CVRX, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) ("CVRX"), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, today announced that the management team will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. The Company's presentation will begin at 3:45 p.m. (PT). A live webcast of the event can be found at ir.CVRX.com. An archived version of the presentation will be available following the live event and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.About CVRX, Inc.CVRX is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Barostim™ is the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has been certified as compliant with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and holds CE Mark approval for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.CVRX.com.

Investor Contact:
Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie
ICR Healthcare
443-213-0501
ir@cvrx.com 

Media Contact:
Emily Meyers
CVRx, Inc.
763-416-2853
emeyers@cvrx.com 


