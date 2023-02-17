Komo Plant Based Foods Reports Impressive Revenue Growth with a 160% Increase in Q2

Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of New Dispensary in Boca Raton, FL

Company's Retail Footprint Grows to 58 Locations in Florida and 148 Nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its first Boca Raton dispensary, Curaleaf Boca Raton West, located at 19631 FL-7, Boca Raton, FL 33498. The new location is Curaleaf's 58 th dispensary in the Sunshine State and 148 th nationwide.

The new dispensary opened its doors on February 17 and will serve Florida medical patients from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST Monday through Saturday , and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST on Sunday . A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Friday, February 24 , and will commence with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. EST followed by festivities throughout the day including swag giveaways, games, prizes and more.

" Palm Beach is one of Florida's most populous counties and we are thrilled to continue expanding access to high quality cannabis products and service across the Sunshine State," said Matt Darin , CEO of Curaleaf. "As our first location in Boca Raton and our second location in Palm Beach County , we look forward to not only serving our existing patient base, but also building strong relationships with new patients in the local community."

Curaleaf Boca Raton West will offer a carefully crafted menu of premium cannabis products including high-quality flower and pre-rolls, BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Live Rosin and Curaleaf's breakthrough vape hardware, Cliq by Select. Patients can shop inside the new location with guidance from Curaleaf's knowledgeable staff or pre-order online for in-store or curbside pickup.

In addition to Curaleaf's fast, convenient delivery option available to medical patients across the Sunshine State, the Company's revamped rewards program allows patients to earn loyalty points for every dollar spent which can be redeemed for savings on future purchases made at any Curaleaf-operated dispensary.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in Florida , please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida .

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 148 dispensaries and employs nearly 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the opening of Curaleaf Boca Raton West. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022 , which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

