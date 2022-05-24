Market NewsInvesting News

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf'' or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced today that Tyneeha Rivers has been appointed to the role of Chief People Officer for Curaleaf, a new position.

The move follows the recent announcement of Matt Darin being named CEO, replacing Joe Bayern , who will be launching a new CPG focused division of the Company.

Rivers will lead the Company's Human Resources department and help advance strategic HR operations, talent acquisition, talent management, diversity, equity and inclusion, leadership development, training programs, employee relationship management, compensation and benefits, job design and succession planning.

Matt Darin , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, said, "This is an incredibly exciting time for Tyneeha to join us and I am thrilled to welcome her to my executive leadership team. With over twenty years of global Human Resources expertise in senior positions for distinguished organizations, Tyneeha has a proven track record of building winning team cultures that positively impact business results. This is a critical focus for us at Curaleaf as we move the company forward. My goal is not only to be the leading global cannabis company, but also the place to be for the most talented, motivated, and passionate team members in the industry, bar none."

"I am honored to join the Curaleaf team at this exciting time in the company's evolution and rapid growth," said Tyneeha Rivers, Curaleaf Chief People Officer. "Curaleaf has established itself as a leader in the cannabis space, not just in revenue or retail footprint, but in talent and commitment. I look forward to partnering with the entire Curaleaf team to continue focusing on strategic HR operations and the investment in the Company's people, without whom this exponential growth would not be possible."

Tyneeha brings over 20 years of experience in corporate human resources, leading HR for various prominent organizations such as Merrill Lynch, Morgan Properties, The Galman Group, Philadelphia 76ers, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Greater Philadelphia YMCA, and most recently, Chief People Officer at Curio Wellness. Tyneeha currently serves as Board President of Second Chance Mission, an organization established to help survivors of substance abuse, domestic violence, bullying, life-altering illness, and other hardships.

×