Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during November 2022 .

  • MJBizCon – Marijuana Business Conference & Cannabis Expo
    November 15 – 18, 2022
    Curaleaf management will be hosting investor meetings.

  • CannaVest West Institutional Capital Forum
    November 16 – 17, 2022
    Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a keynote fireside chat titled "The State of Cannabis Investing Globally" with James Kirsch , Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners, on November 16 at 9:30 – 10 a.m. PT . Matt Darin , CEO of Curaleaf, will be participating in a panel titled "Investing in Multi-State Operators: A Look at Business Plans, Operating Models & Future Expansion Opportunities" on November 16 at 10:15 – 11 a.m. PT . Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 142 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Curaleaf IR Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/Curaleaf_IR
Investor Toolkit: https://ir.curaleaf.com/investor-toolkit
Investor Relations Website: https://ir.curaleaf.com/

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Camilo Lyon , Chief Investment Officer
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , SVP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on November 9, 2022

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time following the release of its third quarter 2022 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-888-254-3590
International: 1-786-789-4797

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/xX6Q5JE71z3

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://trulieve.gcs-web.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Avicanna Announces Extension of Term Loan

Avicanna Announces Extension of Term Loan

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid based products, announces that it has entered into a extension agreement (the " Extension Agreement ") in connection with its senior secured term loan previously announced on August 19, 2021 (the " Term Loan "). In accordance with the Extension Agreement, the maturity date of the Term Loan was extended by five months, from October 19, 2022 to March 19, 2023 (the " New Maturity Date ").

Pursuant to the Extension Agreement, the Company will continue to make interest payments as required by the original loan agreement in respect of the Term Loan, and will also make monthly repayments of principal beginning in November, 2022 and ending in February, 2023, following which the outstanding principal on the Term Loan will come due on the New Maturity Date. The Term Loan continues to bear interest at 5% per annum, calculated monthly.

Gage Cannabis Announces Fourth Social Equity Grant Recipient, Midwest CannaNurses

Gage Cannabis, subsidiary of TerrAscend Corp. and a leading high-quality cannabis brand and operator in Michigan today announced its fourth social equity grant recipient, Midwest CannaNurses ("MCN"). MCN is a Detroit -based minority-owned holistic health and wellness education consulting company dedicated to health advocacy, education and inclusion with a focus on cannabis as an alternative therapy.

TerrAscend Corp Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

"Midwest CannaNurses is extremely grateful to receive Gage's generous grant, which will aid our mission to educate the community about cannabis as an alternative therapy for health and wellness," said Biyyiah Lee, Co-founder and CEO of Midwest CannaNurses. "With this contribution, we will be able to provide professional development for nurses and allied health professionals and expand our community outreach efforts by holding more educational seminars for the public. We're glad to see companies like Gage seeking opportunities to support organizations that uplift diverse communities, and this social equity grant will enable us to continue advocating for safe and informed cannabis use.

Founded in 2020 by a group of licensed nurses who recognized their unique position and duty to normalize cannabis as medicine, Midwest CannaNurses has strived to close the current gap in the public's knowledge through education efforts including their "Outgrow The Stigma" initiative. Across Michigan , MCN offers consulting services with a focus on cannabis as medicine, and provides education on topics such as dosing titration, safe consumption, routes of administration and Individualized CannaPlans.

"Gage and TerrAscend are proud to award our social equity grant to Midwest CannaNurses, a valuable organization focused on advocating for safe, effective cannabis use while demanding destigmatization and decriminalization in communities of color," said Mike Finos, President and EVP of Operations at Gage Cannabis. "Biyyiah and MCN are an exceptionally talented group of health experts providing education and resources to patients and medical professionals throughout Michigan . We look forward to supporting MCN as it continues to eliminate disparities of access and improve their patients' quality of life for years to come."

The grant recipient's launch event, Midwest CannaNurses Presents: Let's #OutgrowTheStigma: Healthcare, Cannabis, and Metro Detroit, is free and open to the public and will be held on November 3, 2022 , at the Durfee Innovation Center (2470 Collingwood St). AJ Williams of the Michigan Chronicle will host and moderate an educational panel of industry leaders, including James Tate , City Council President Pro Tem, City of Detroit ; Biyyiah Lee, Co-founder & CEO Midwest Cannanurses; and a retail cannabis representative. Register for the event here: bit.ly/cannabisandhealthcaredetroit.

For more information about Gage's social equity program, please visit www.gagesocialequity.com .

For more information about Midwest CannaNurses, please visit www.mcn.health .

About Gage

Gage is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and Canada , and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gagecannabis.com or www.gageinvestors.com .

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

About Midwest CannaNurses

Midwest CannaNursesTM (MCN), is a registered nurse operated consulting company that connects cannabis and healthcare by offering educational resources, encouraging informed consumption and developing individualized care plans for holistic treatment. MCN is dedicated to health advocacy, education, and inclusion with a focus on cannabis as alternative plant therapy. Through our advocacy and education work we look to move society to Outgrow the Stigma around cannabis consumption especially for communities and persons that have been disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition. To learn more visit mcn.health .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the Michigan market generally and future consumer access to TerrAscend brands in Michigan . Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. While TerrAscend considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in TerrAscend's management information circular dated October 4, 2021 , and TerrAscend's most recently filed MD&A, both filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under TerrAscend's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

SOURCE TerrAscend

usa flag

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canopy Growth Updates US Strategy

A new US strategy from a leading Canadian cannabis grower received a sign of approval from Canada's leading exchange.

Meanwhile, Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON) reached a deal with securities agencies for previous accounting mistakes.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Canopy Growth to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022 before financial markets open on November 9, 2022 .

Canopy Growth to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2022 (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Following the release of its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein , CEO and Judy Hong , CFO on November 9, 2022 , at 10:00 AM Eastern Time .

Shareholders can submit questions starting on November 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET by visiting:
https://app.saytechnologies.com/canopy-growth-corporation-2023-q2 .

The platform will close on November 8, 2022 , at 10:00 AM ET .

Webcast Information
A live audio webcast will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/nwPeJ3EBZG8

Replay Information
A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on February 8, 2023 at: https://app.webinar.net/nwPeJ3EBZG8

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward‐looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward‐looking statements and the forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 , filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com , respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward‐looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward‐ looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward‐looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cresco Labs to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 15, 2022

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30 th , 2022 on Tuesday, November 15 th , 2022 before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.

