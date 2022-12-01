Market NewsInvesting News

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during December 2022 .

  • Cowen's 5 th Annual Cannabis Conference
    December 6, 2022
    Matt Darin , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Vivien Azer , Managing Director at Cowen, on December 6 at 1:20 – 1:50 p.m. ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

  • Stifel Canada's 3 rd Annual Future of Healthcare Conference
    December 7, 2022
    Matt Darin , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, will be participating in a lunch panel with Andrew Partheniou , Vice President at Stifel, on December 7 at 12 – 12:55 p.m. ET .

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 144 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs nearly 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Curaleaf IR Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/Curaleaf_IR
Investor Relations Website: https://ir.curaleaf.com/

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Camilo Lyon , Chief Investment Officer
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , SVP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-announces-december-investor-community-conference-and-event-participation-301692015.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/01/c5987.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Announces December 2022 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences and events in December.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Cowen 5 th Annual Cannabis Conference, December 6, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion and investor meetings.
  • Stifel 3 rd Annual Future of Healthcare Conference, December 7, 2022 : President Steve White will participate in a panel discussion.
  • Arcview Access Cannabis Investment Summit, December 8, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-december-2022-event-participation-301690946.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/01/c9826.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TerrAscend Reduces Outstanding Debt by US$30 Million

Elects to pay down $30 million of its maturing $55 million senior secured Michigan loan, refinancing the remaining $25 million

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, WDB Holding MI, Inc. (DE), and all subsidiaries of TerrAscend (collectively, the "Borrowers"), refinanced the existing senior secured term loan of $55.0 million previously announced on November 22, 2021 (the "Michigan Loan"), pursuant to an amendment (the "Amendment"). The Amendment provides for a senior secured term loan with a principal amount of $25.0 million plus incremental term loans of $30.0 million at the option of TerrAscend and subject to consents from the required lenders for an aggregate amount of $55.0 million . On November 29, 2022 the Borrowers repaid $55.0 million outstanding principal amount under the original Michigan Loan, using $30.0 million of cash on hand and $25.0 million through borrowing pursuant to the Amendment. Chicago Atlantic Admin, LLC serves as administrative agent for the lenders under the Michigan Loan and as collateral agent for the secured parties thereto.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for December 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced its executive team will participate in the following conference in December 2022:

Cowen 5 th Annual Cannabis Conference (Virtual) , December 6, 2022 : Management will participate in one-on-one meetings and Ben Kovler, Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with Vivien Azer, Managing Director and senior research analyst specializing in the beverages, tobacco, and cannabis sectors.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at Stifel Canada's 3rd Annual Future of Healthcare Conference

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at Stifel Canada's 3 rd Annual Future of Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at: https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Good Green Announces its Third Round of Grant Recipients

Good Green a cannabis flower brand owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the third group of nonprofit organizations to receive unrestricted funding as part of its grant program.

"Just over a year ago, Good Green was launched with the goal of creating opportunity within Black and Brown communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs," said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "Since then, the grant program has funded a spectrum of meaningful, mission-driven initiatives to foster change and help repair cannabis-related injustices. We are honored to support four additional organizations in their efforts to rectify the wrongs of cannabis prohibition and uplift those negatively affected."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

cannabis bud in pair of hands

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Connecticut Won’t See Adult Stores This Year

Connecticut may have to wait until the new year to see adult-use cannabis shops open, according to a new report.

Also this past week, new figures for recreational cannabis sales in Canada continue to showed growth year-over-year in the largest three markets in the space.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

