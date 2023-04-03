Beyond Minerals Expands Portfolio of High Potential Greenfield Lithium Projects in Ontario to Nearly 150,000 Hectares

Cummins Announces Investments of more than $1 billion Across U.S. Manufacturing Network

On Monday, April 3, President Biden will visit Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) in Fridley, Minnesota (USA) as part of his Administration's Investing in America tour. During the visit, President Biden will discuss how his Investing in America agenda is supporting manufacturing, innovation and a clean energy economy, as well as creating good-paying jobs in communities like Fridley and across the country.

Coinciding with the visit, Cummins has announced that in addition to recent investments in Fridley, the company is investing more than $1 billion across its U.S. engine manufacturing network in Indiana, North Carolina and New York. The investment will provide upgrades to those facilities to support the industry's first fuel agnostic engine platforms that will run on low carbon fuels, including natural gas, diesel and eventually hydrogen, helping decarbonize the nation's truck fleets today.

"The historic investments included in those pieces of legislation played a key role in our decision to manufacture products here in the U.S., creating more clean-tech jobs and positively impacting our communities," Rumsey continued. "The electrolyzer production in Minnesota and investment in our Indiana, North Carolina and New York facilities are reflective of our dual path approach of advancing both engine-based and zero-emission solutions – an approach that is best for all of our stakeholders and our impact on the planet. We can't do this alone and are grateful for the continued partnership and collaboration with congressional leaders and the Biden Administration."

Over half of all medium- and heavy-duty trucks on the road in the U.S. today use Cummins engines. This investment is intended to retain the thousands of current engineering and manufacturing jobs and support the creation of hundreds of new jobs across the company's New York, North Carolina and Indiana footprint as Cummins invests in its people and facilities to grow innovation and manufacturing and accelerate our decarbonization efforts.

The following information highlights the company's plans to continue investments in its Jamestown Engine Plant in New York and information regarding recent investments in Fridley, Minnesota. Information on additional investment in Indiana and North Carolina will be made public later.

Jamestown Engine Plant and the First Fuel Agnostic Engines Arriving to Customers
The announcement includes Cummins' plans to invest $452M in its Jamestown Engine Plant (JEP) to upgrade its 998,000 square-foot facility in Western New York to produce the industry's first fuel-agnostic internal combustion engine platform that leverages a range of lower carbon fuel types. The X15N is part of the new fuel-agnostic 15-liter engine platform produced at JEP.

Cummins customers, including Walmart, Werner, Matheson, and National Ready Mix, among others, are beginning to test the very first engines of the fuel agnostic platform, the X15N. Walmart will receive the very first field test unit later in April to take part in the field test of this industry-first, 15-liter advanced engine platform running on renewable natural gas.

Cummins U.S. Electrolyzer Product in Fridley, Minnesota
At the Fridley facility, Accelera by CumminsCummins' zero-emission technology brand – will soon manufacture electrolyzers, which are a critical piece of the green hydrogen economy. Hydrogen produced by electrolyzers can power hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and is used in industrial processes like steel production. Building electrolyzers in Fridley is helping to bring the supply chain for zero-emissions vehicles to the United States – particularly in heavy trucking industries – and employing hundreds of workers in the area with good-paying jobs.

The Cummins Power Systems factory is a 1.1 million square feet full-service facility, concentrating on design, product, service engineering and manufacturing located just north of Minneapolis. Established in 1969, Fridley employs over 900 and will plan to dedicate 89,000 square feet of the existing facility to electrolyzer production starting April 24. This is a $10 million investment that will support 100 new jobs by 2024.

About Cummins Inc.
Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions to components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022. Learn more at cummins.com .

Lauren Daniel
Cummins Inc.
Phone: 317-995-3972
Email: lauren.daniel@cummins.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

