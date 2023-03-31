Red Pine Announces C$6.3 Million Private Placement of Units, Tranche 1 Flow-Through Units, and Tranche 2 Flow-Through Units

Cleantech Investing News

Cummins and Leclanché SA to Collaborate on Lower Emission Solutions for Marine and Rail

Cummins Inc

Cummins

Global power and technology leader Cummins Inc. and leading provider of energy storage solutions, Leclanché SA, have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on providing customers with a broader portfolio of integrated power solutions.

The memorandum enables Cummins and Leclanché to offer customers a wide range of hybrid, battery-only and fuel cell package solutions in marine and rail applications, utilizing a variety of power sources such as engines, hydrogen fuel cells, battery packs and racks, as well as other components.

The collaboration establishes another important relationship as Cummins works to achieve goals and aspirations around its Destination Zero product decarbonization strategy. Recently, the company launched Accelera by Cummins, rebranding its New Power segment to bring no- and low-carbon power solutions to markets even faster.

"Leclanché's portfolio of products tailored for Industrial markets aligns well with the Cummins core, bridge and zero-carbon technology offerings." said Gbile Adewunmi, Executive Director of Industrial Markets in Power Systems segment at Cummins.

"The agreement offers a unique opportunity for both companies to collaborate, combining our capabilities to offer bespoke solutions to help decarbonize both the global transport and energy sectors," said Phil Broad, co-CEO of Leclanché E-Mobility.

Leclanché's co-CEO Pierre Blanc commented: "Both companies possess a wealth of expertise in their respective fields and markets, and this, coupled with Cummins' well established global presence, will offer customers quality solutions to suit their needs in transitioning towards green energy and transportation."

Cummins and Leclanché will work together to optimize the installation, training, commissioning, warranty and aftersales support of these power source packages.

The collaboration between Cummins and Leclanché reinforces the companies' shared commitment to decarbonization and fits nicely into Cummins' Planet 2050 environmental sustainability strategy. It is also a key step in enabling customers to have more efficient and cleaner operations.

Cummins Inc., Friday, March 31, 2023, Press release picture

Cummins' Corporate Office Building in Columbus, Indiana.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cummins Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746996/Cummins-and-Leclanch-SA-to-Collaborate-on-Lower-Emission-Solutions-for-Marine-and-Rail

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CumminsCMI:USNYSE:CMICleantech Investing
CMI:US
The Conversation (0)

Linde Starts Up Supply to World's First Hydrogen Ferry

Linde (NYSE:LIN) announced today that it has begun the supply of liquid hydrogen to the world's first operational hydrogen-powered ferry for cars and passengers in Norway

Linde is supplying ferry operator Norled with clean hydrogen for the fuel-cell powered MF Hydra. In addition to supplying clean liquid hydrogen, Linde developed, built and installed the fuel containment system, the associated onshore truck-to-ship bunkering facility, onboard storage tank and fuel processing equipment. The ferry has completed sea trials and started commercial operations.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Linedata Accelerates the Development of Its Lending & Leasing Activities in Southern Europe

With the acquisition of Audaxys in Portugal, Linedata reaffirms its ambition to meet the new challenges facing lending and leasing organizations

Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global provider of credit and asset management technology, data and services, announces today the expansion of its Lending and Leasing activities in Southern Europe with the acquisition of Audaxys in Portugal . Through this project, Linedata confirms its ambitions in a region with strong growth potential.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cummins Employees Devote March to Projects Tied to World Water Day

Cummins

Cummins Inc. employees celebrated World Water Day March 22 by conducting more than 20 projects over the month of March highlighting the importance of fresh water and the critical issues facing the natural resource

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index Finds US Volumes One Year and One Billion Parcels Ahead of Pre-Pandemic Forecast

Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index Finds US Volumes One Year and One Billion Parcels Ahead of Pre-Pandemic Forecast

Pitney Bowes forecasts 5 percent CAGR most likely for next 5 years as consumers remain unlikely to fully return to pre-pandemic behaviors

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics and financial services, today released the US data for 2022 from its latest Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index. Coming off two-years of pandemic-fueled growth, parcel volumes decreased 2% in 2022, but remain on a trajectory that far outpaces predictions made prior to the pandemic. The US shipped, received and returned 21.2 billion parcels in 2022, 1.1 billion more than anticipated by pre-pandemic forecasts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Air Products Wins Over $130 Million in NASA Contracts to Supply Liquid Hydrogen to Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Other NASA Facilities

Air Products (NYSE:APD), the world's largest producer of hydrogen and a first-mover in energy transition projects, today announced it recently was awarded several supply contracts from NASA totaling more than $130 million to provide liquid hydrogen for several NASA locations including the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, and other NASA facilities.

Under one public contract, Air Products will supply NASA liquid hydrogen to support operations at the Kennedy Space Center and nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The multi-year contract, which is already in effect, includes a maximum value of approximately $75 million .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ballard announces 150-million-kilometer milestone

 Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the Company's proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells have now powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles or FCEVs in commercial Heavy and Medium-Duty Motive vehicles for an industry-leading total of more than 150 million kilometers. This is roughly equivalent to circling the Earth over 3,700 times. To reach this milestone, Ballard fuel cells powered over 3,800 buses and trucks, providing zero-emission mobility solutions in approximately 15 countries around the world.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

Mr. Randy MacEwen , President and Chief Executive Officer said, "At Ballard, we are designing our PEM fuel cell engines for heavy-duty mobility applications where zero emissions, reliability, and durability are key differentiators for end-user total cost of ownership. We continue to set the industry benchmark for PEM fuel cell performance in our target markets. The accumulated distance driven by FCEVs powered by our technology underlines Ballard's customer focus and commitment to reliable service and high uptime."

Mr. MacEwen continued, "We achieve this industry milestone at a time when we are seeing growing customer interest in the adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in our key mobility verticals of bus, truck, rail, and marine, as well as off-highway and stationary power applications. Our learnings from real-world experience will continue to help us optimize our products from a total cost of ownership perspective and deliver products to meet zero-emissions targets without disrupting existing operating practices, including range, payload, and refueling time."

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com .

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated product performance and other characteristics, product deliveries and deployments. These forward-looking statements reflect Ballard's current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any such forward-looking statements are based on Ballard's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its product development efforts, manufacturing capacity, and market demand.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Ballard's actual results to be materially different, including general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors that could affect Ballard's future performance, please refer to Ballard's most recent Annual Information Form. Readers should not place undue reliance on Ballard's forward-looking statements and Ballard assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as required under applicable legislation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-150-million-kilometer-milestone-301781779.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c2004.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Aclara Announces Resignation of Officer

Steppe Gold Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results

Beyond Minerals Expands Portfolio of High Potential Greenfield Lithium Projects in Ontario to Nearly 150,000 Hectares

Power Nickel Announces Closing of 1st Tranche of Private Placement

Related News

Uranium Investing

Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE) – Trading Halt

Base Metals Investing

Voltage Metals Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Lithium Investing

Rox Resources And Venus Metals To Consolidate Interests In Youanmi Gold Project, WA

Resource Investing

Jeffreys Find: Toll Milling Agreement Executed Mining To Commence

Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Tactical Uses in Focus as Financial Cracks Appear

Copper Investing

3 Copper ETFs and ETNs (Updated 2023)

×