CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF)

CuFe Limited: Multi-Commodity Assets in Western Australia and Northern Territory


CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF) is a multi-commodity exploration and development company with projects situated in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The company focuses on its high-grade premium product iron ore projects as well as its exposure to copper, lithium and niobium.CuFe's portfolio includes mature copper targets at Tennant Creek, drill-ready lithium targets at North Dam, and greenfield exploration ground in close proximity to WA1's recent niobium discovery.

CuFe also has exposure to a near-term iron ore price upside via the high-grade JWD iron ore mine. It plans to leverage the mine to take advantage of elevated iron ore price cycles with the ability to cost-effectively suspend production as the market dictates. CuFe is also evaluating the Yarram project, as its close proximity to Darwin port gives it the potential for low opex.

CuFe project locations

Tennant Creek hosts a mineral resource estimate of 7.3 million tons (Mt) at 1.7 percent copper and 0.6 grams per ton (g/t) gold for 127 kt copper and 145 koz gold. CuFe currently owns a 55 percent interest over 240 kilometres of the highly-prospective tenure, situated in the Northern Territory. CuFe's near-term plan for the mine, based on detailed mine planning, involves a staged cutback of the Orlando open pit to gain access to an ore supply for fast start options.

Company Highlights

  • CuFe Limited is an ASX-listed iron, copper, lithium and niobium exploration and development company with a multi-commodity portfolio of assets.
  • The company's assets are situated in mature mining regions in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, with access to extensive pre-existing infrastructure.
  • CuFe's projects are highly prospective in copper (Tennant Creek, Bryah Basin), lithium (North Dam, Tambourah) and niobium (West Arunta).
  • CuFe has 100 percent interest in the iron ore mining rights at the operating Wiluna West JWD mine, known to contain high-grade iron ore product.
  • Additionally, the company has a 50 percent interest in the Yarram project, an advanced iron ore development project with potential for low-cost production.
  • CuFe also has a 2 percent net smelter royalty over the Crossroads gold project in Kalgoorlie.
  • The company is led by a proven and experienced in-house team with expertise in identification, discovery, evaluation, deployment and operations.

CuFe Limited
ChemX Materials

HiPurA® HPA Pilot Plant Early-Stage Commissioning Commenced

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials developer, is pleased to announce that it has begun early-stage commissioning of the leach circuit within the innovative HiPurA® High Purity Alumina (HPA) 24tpa Pilot Plant in O’Connor, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Bastion Minerals

More High Grade with up to 60% Heavy REE (HREE) - Gyttorp

Bastion Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMO or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its high-grade REE and copper project in Sweden, the Gyttorp nr 100 project (Gyttorp Project or Gyttorp) and regarding the granting of additional applications.

Keep reading...Show less
Enova Mining Limited

Exceptional Clay Hosted Rare Earth Grades Intersected at Poços

Enova Mining Ltd (ASX: ENV) is pleased to announce high grade REE assay results from sampling at Poços1

Keep reading...Show less
Periodic table symbols for 17 rare earth elements.

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Rare earth elements (REEs) are crucial for technologies like smartphone cameras and defense systems.

A select few from the group of 17 are also vital to the expanding electric vehicle industry — neodymium and praseodymium are used in permanent magnet synchronous motors used in EV drive trains.

China's dominance in rare earth production and reserves has prompted countries like the US, Canada and Australia to boost their own mining and processing efforts to secure their supply chains. The pressure on these nations to establish strong supply chains is likely to grow when a US tariff on imports of Chinese rare earth magnets begins in 2026.

Keep reading...Show less
Business people shaking hands.

Former GM Leader Joins Energy Fuels to Boost Rare Earths Operations

Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) announced the appointment of Debra Bennethum, formerly of General Motors (GM) (NYSE:GM), as director of critical minerals and strategic supply chain.

According to a Monday (June 17) release, Bennethum brings extensive expertise from her tenure at GM, where she worked to ensure secure supply of key EV materials, including rare earths and critical battery minerals.

Her role included finding and vetting suppliers, as well as leading negotiations for long-term supply deals. Bennethum also managed investment projects worth over US$1.5 billion, forging strategic partnerships for GM.

Keep reading...Show less
CuFe Ltd

47.1% Niobium and 9.01% Tantalum Identified in Columbite Rock Chip at North Dam

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the following exploration activities within E15/1495 at North Dam.

Keep reading...Show less

CuFe Limited
