Agriculture Investing News

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. has announced a name change to GOAT Industries Ltd.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on September 12, 2022.

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on September 9, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. a annoncé un changement de nom pour GOAT Industries Ltd.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 12 septembre 2022.

Le symbole restera le même.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 9 septembre 2022. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective :

le 12 septembre/September 2022

Symbol/ symbole :

 GOAT

New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP :

 38021J 10 3

New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN :

 CA 38021J 10 3 0

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :

 090187105/CA0901871057

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Billy Goat BrandsCSE:GOATEmerging Tech Investing
GOAT:CC
Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands


Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Brands Announces Name Change

Billy Goat Brands Announces Name Change

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE "), effective September 12, 2022, the Company intends to change its name to "GOAT Industries Ltd." from "Billy Goat Brands Ltd." (the " Name Change ") The Company will continue to trade under the stock symbol "GOAT" on the CSE, under the stock symbol "BGTTF" on the OTCQB Venture Market and under the symbol "26B" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the common shares will change to CA3802J1030 and 38021J103, respectively.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Acquires Kojo Pet Performance

Billy Goat Acquires Kojo Pet Performance

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 30, 2022, it has completed the acquisition of Kojo Pet Performance Inc. (" Kojo ") in consideration of 25,000,000 common shares of the Company (each a " Consideration Share ") issued at a deemed price of $0.039 per share to the existing shareholders of Kojo (collectively, the " Vendors "). Kojo is an innovative pet-food brand focused on producing and marketing plant and cell-based pet food offerings.

Furthermore, the Vendors are eligible to earn up to an additional 30,000,000 Consideration Shares upon the realization of the following performance milestones by Kojo within 36 months from the date of closing:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Brands Announces Letter of Intent

Billy Goat Brands Announces Letter of Intent

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the food technology sector, is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the " LOI ") dated June 30, 2022 with Kojo Pet Performance Inc. (" Kojo ").

The LOI contemplates a Proposed Transaction, whereby the Company would acquire all issued and outstanding securities of Kojo by way of a share exchange agreement. Kojo is an innovative pet-food brand focused on producing and marketing plant and cell-based pet food offerings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat

Billy Goat Brands Announces Closing of Private Placement of Special Warrants

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating ESG-focused companies in the plant-based food technology sector on their way to bespoke liquidity events, is pleased to announce it has closed the non-brokered private placement of 16,150,000 special warrants (" Special Warrants ") at a price of $0.05 per Special Warrant for gross proceeds of $807,500. Each Special Warrant is convertible into units (the " Units ") with each Unit consisting of one common share (the " Shares ") of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant (the " Warrants "), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance of the Warrants.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat

Billy Goat Brands Provides Corporate Update

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the plant-based food technology sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Benger as a director of the Company.

Mr. Benger is an accomplished leader and entrepreneur with experience in the biotech and plant-based sectors. Alex Benger also has several years of experience in marketing having led several creative digital marketing strategies over a variety of industries. He holds a Bachelor's in Economics and a Minor in Business from the University of Victoria.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Receives $1.5 Million Purchase Order to Provide Premium Furnishings for Luxury Resort in Orlando

Applied UV Receives $1.5 Million Purchase Order to Provide Premium Furnishings for Luxury Resort in Orlando

Implementing Our Strategy of Acquiring New Domestic Manufacturing Capabilities has been Validated with this Significant Purchase Order

Expects Incremental Sales Over the Near Term of up to Approximately $8 Million from Projects Currently Being Expedited Through the Model Room Phase

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gordon Food Service Lists Plantein Products

Gordon Food Service Lists Plantein Products

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)is pleased to announce Gordon Food Service Canada (GFS) as a National Distributor of our popular PlanteinTM plant-based products

GFS has eleven (11) Distribution Centres across Canada with an estimated four hundred (400) Sales Representatives. GFS has listed seven (7) Plantein plant-based SKUs for the Canadian market including PlanteinTM Nuggets; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Crispy Burger; Schnitzel; Garlic Kiev; and Phishy Filet.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces Presentation at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

BriaCell Announces Presentation at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37 th Annual Meeting, held November 10-12, 2022, in Boston, MA.

"Our data showed clinical benefit including extended survival time and tumor reductions in heavily pre-treated advanced breast cancer patients who matched our lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, at HLA type/s, and these findings guided the development of further optimized off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers," stated Miguel Lopez-Lago, Ph.D., BriaCell's Chief Scientific Officer. "We are very excited for the opportunity to showcase new data from our clinical studies at SITC's annual meeting in Boston in November."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT - AFCP's Belgium Subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV, Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

REPEAT - AFCP's Belgium Subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV, Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that Fuel Cell Power NV ("FCP NV"), the Company's wholly-owned Belgium subsidiary, has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system from BQA NV in accordance with international standards from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The application field for FCP NV's certification is the development of alkaline fuel cells.

Fuel Cell Power NV staff gathers in Belgium for the ISO 9001:2015 certification announcement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners CEO to Speak at Health Benefits Nation Conference in Orlando

Bloom Health Partners CEO to Speak at Health Benefits Nation Conference in Orlando

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces its CEO, Andrew Morton, will speak on a panel at Health Benefits Nation Conference in Orlando, Florida on September 15th, 2022.

Mr. Morton will join co-panelists Eric Hargan, former U.S. Federal Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and Jeff Hogan, President of Upside Health Advisors. The panel titled "Incorporating Occupational Health into Value Based Health Strategies" will focus on workplace health and using data models to improve outcomes in occupational health in such areas as preventive care and mental health.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Advances Efforts in Education Vertical with New $625,000 Order

Applied UV Advances Efforts in Education Vertical with New $625,000 Order

Receives First Significant Order Validating Strategy of Focusing on School Districts Nationwide as the Federal Government Deploys Billions of Dollars for Improving Indoor Air Quality

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly and automatically, announces that both its Airocide™ and its Scientific Air™ S400 (by SteriLumen ) have been purchased for placement in the St. Joseph, Missouri School District. The school district serves 24 schools and over 10,600 students. The initial deployment of the units will be within the high schools with additional orders expected for the middle and elementary schools.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×