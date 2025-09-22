CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name

Effective Date

HG HydroGraph Clean Power Inc Friday September 26, 2025

 

For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.

HydroGraph Clean PowerCSE:HGEmerging Tech Investing
HG:CC
The Conversation (0)
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a $90,000 grant in funding per year for two years for composite work at the Fraunhofer Innovation Platform for Composite Research at Western University.

With the increasing impact of Greenhouse Gas emissions on climate change, there is growing interest in alternatives to internal combustion engines. This research will study HydroGraph's graphene in thermoset resins to understand the effect of filler material on mechanical, electrical and thermal properties. The results will provide valuable information that will help increase the supply and use of graphene for applications that require lightweight and superior mechanical and energy properties.

Of the $4.2M raised by HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (" Hydrograph " or the " Company ") (CSE: HG) announced last week, more than $700,000, about 17% of the total raise, was funded by the entire executive leadership of the Company, including board members, management, friends and family, reinforcing management's commitment to the Company.

The validation follows recent certification by The Graphene Council as a Verified Graphene Producer®. HydroGraph is currently the third company to be certified globally and the only company in the Americas to be certified.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG.CN) (" HydroGraph " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement ‎(the " Private Placement ") of units of the Company (the " Units "), pursuant to which the Company issued 35,151,666 Units at a price of $0.12 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,218,199.96.

HydroGraph will use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to increase commercial scale ‎production, continue to invest in business development teams, and develop and advance ‎application partnerships.‎ In particular, the proceeds will provide capital to complete the build out of the Company's modular commercial production cell for fractal graphene, the flagship product, that will produce 1 gram per second. Expected to be complete by 4Q 2022, the difference in output will be orders of magnitude higher than current production. The funding will also initiate the development of the reactive graphene commercial production unit with a 200 kg per day capacity—compared to previously 2-4 kg per day—to be complete in 2023.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG.CN) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. The Private Placement is expected to close on or about Friday, August 26, 2022.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months after the closing date of the Private Placement.

HydroGraph Clean Power Commences Trading on the CSE Today Under Ticker Symbol HG

Hydrograph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (“HydroGraph”) is pleased to announce, pursuant to the bulletin published by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) on December 1, 2021, that the common shares of HydroGraph are listed and will commence trading on the CSE effective today, December 2, 2021, under the trading symbol “HG”.

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.

A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by 2045.

"We anticipate that the market for non-invasive solutions will grow before the commercialization of invasive solutions from players such as Neuralink," stated the research firm's Senior Technology Analyst Dr. Tess Skyrme. "However, the long-term opportunity within the assistive technology market is more likely to be captured by the likes of Elon Musk."

Hand holding phone with digital circuit design, "Tech 5" on orange and blue background.

Tech 5: Softbank to Invest US$2 Billion in Intel, Figure Seeks Nasdaq IPO

A broad selloff in heavyweight tech stocks at the start of the week abruptly reversed after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a speech that bolstered expectations of a September interest rate cut.

Speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, Powell took a more dovish tone than investors may have been expecting, noting a slowdown in both worker supply and demand that could lead to employment risks.

He stated that the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting the Fed’s policy stance, stressing the need to balance both sides of the central bank's dual mandate when goals are in tension.

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

