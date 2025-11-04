CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The Conversation (0)
The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|AUCU
|Inflection Resources Ltd.
|Friday November 7, 2025
|DTC
|Defence Therapeutics Inc.
|HUNT
|Gold Hunter Resources Inc.
|KBX
|Kobrea Exploration Corp.
|KCLI
|American Critical Minerals Corp.
|LCR
|Lancaster Resources Inc.
|NIX
|NorthX Nickel Corp.
|NUR
|NuRAN Wireless Inc.
|NVPC
|Nova Pacific Metals Corp.
|OPTI
|Optimi Health Corp.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.