Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 23 février/February 2022) ScreenPro Security Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 41,638,940 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on February 23, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

ScreenPro Security Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 41 638,940 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 23 février 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée:

le 24 février/February 2022

Record Date/Date d'enregistrement:

le 25 février/February 2022

Symbol/Symbole:

 SCRN

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

 81100U 20 1

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

 CA 81100U 20 1 1

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

 81100U102/CA81100U1021

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com

ScreenPro Announces Acquisition of Add Biomedical Inc. and Shares Consolidation

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement ("Agreement") in connection with the proposed acquisition of Add Biomedical Inc. ("Add Biomedical" or the "Target"), a biomedical screening Company with the initial focus on breast cancer detection. ScreenPro will acquire 100% of issued and outstanding shares of the Target, an arm's length privately held company, established pursuant to the Business Corporations Act British Columbia (the "Proposed Acquisition"). One of Targets preeminent products is an at-home rapid test kit (CA15-3).

According to a recent market research report "Breast Cancer Screening Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Test Type (Blood Marker tests, Imaging Test, Genetic Test, Immunohistochemistry Test); End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Institutes, Research Laboratories), and Geography", published by The Insight Partners, the global breast cancer screening market is expected to reach US$6.2 billion by 2027 from US$4.6 billion in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

ScreenPro Announces Changes to Board of Directors

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") announces a change to its Board of Directors. Mr. Charles Schade and Mr. Michael Yeung have been nominated to the Company's Board of Directors, and Mr. Yeung has been appointed as Chairman of the Board. ScreenPro congratulates and welcomes both new independent Directors to the Company.

Mr. Yeung has over 17 years of experience in capital markets, private equity, and investment banking, holding various roles from equity research, sales, and banking. He has been involved in multiple sectors including financial, oil and gas, fintech, green technology, real estate, and health care.

ScreenPro Expands Services to IMEs

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is expanding into the independent medical examinations (IMEs) market.

The purpose of an independent medical examination is to allow an insurance company to get a third-party medical opinion regarding a disputed issue related to a claimant's compensation claim. An IME can be requested by the insurance company to investigate the extent of an injury.

ScreenPro Announces Expansion of Mobile COVID-19 Testing Units Division

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is expanding newly deployed mobile testing units in Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto Area.

The Company is expanding COVID-19 testing options in regions of high transmission with more resources being committed to conduct mobile testing, perform contact tracing, and to promptly identify and manage outbreaks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Company has established a best practice for this rollout, drawing on systems developed from over 23 months of administering over half a million COVID19 tests for film and television, businesses, and individuals.

ScreenPro's Film and Production Clients Increased Testing to 300 %

ScreenPro's Film and Production Clients Increased Testing to 300 %

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Covid-19 testing businesses to its film and television clients.

The Company is requested by its film and production clients to test on 24-hour rotation effective immediately, instead of the previous 72-hours rotation, due to the surging Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529) numbers. This means ScreenPro is providing testing 300% more than originally scheduled.

