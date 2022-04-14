Life Science NewsInvesting News

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 32,144,140 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on April 14, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour quatre (4) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 32 144 140 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 14 avril 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée:

le 18 avril/April 2022

Record Date/Date d'enregistrement:

le 19 avril/April 2022

Symbol/Symbole:

 NEON

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

 64051V 30 3

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

 CA 64051V 30 3 9

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

 64051V105/CA64051V1058

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com

NeonMind Announces Plan to Launch 10 Clinics for Innovative Treatments as Mental Health Crisis Grows

NeonMind Announces Plan to Launch 10 Clinics for Innovative Treatments as Mental Health Crisis Grows

Partnered with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions to Build Out a Network of NeonMind-branded Specialty Mental Health Clinics Across Canada

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON) (OTCQB:NMDBF) (FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today plans to launch 10 specialty mental health clinics over the next 3 years through alliances with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions, leading Canadian specialty healthcare services and medical treatment providers

NeonMind Unveils Initial Treatment Offering at Specialty Mental Health Clinic in Mississauga

NeonMind Unveils Initial Treatment Offering at Specialty Mental Health Clinic in Mississauga

To Deliver Low Dose Intravenous Ketamine for Mood and Anxiety Disorders, a Recommended Treatment by Canadian Guidelines, Upon Clinic Licensing

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it is setting up to offer low dose intravenous ketamine therapy for mood and anxiety disorders (IV-Ket) as an initial treatment at its recently announced, inaugural specialty mental health clinic location in Mississauga, Ontario, pending clinic licensing

NeonMind Announces Positive Preclinical Results Demonstrating the Efficacy of Psilocybin in Reducing Weight Gain in Obese Animal Subjects

NeonMind Announces Positive Preclinical Results Demonstrating the Efficacy of Psilocybin in Reducing Weight Gain in Obese Animal Subjects

Data Further Validates Psilocybin as a Drug Candidate for Obesity and Supports Development of NeonMind's Drug Programs NEO-001 and NEO-002

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it has released preclinical data demonstrating the efficacy of psilocybin in reducing weight gain in obese subjects. In previous preclinical studies, NeonMind has shown efficacy in reducing weight gain in healthy subjects with normal weight. This latest study suggests a broader therapeutic potential of psilocybin in weight management and supports the current development track of NeonMind's drug candidates

NeonMind Files New Provisional Patent Application Covering Novel Mechanism of Weight Loss

NeonMind Files New Provisional Patent Application Covering Novel Mechanism of Weight Loss

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it has filed a new patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office related to a novel mechanism of weight loss targeted to specific fat subtypes

The provisional patent application includes data derived from NeonMind's recent preclinical animal study, incorporating novel findings which indicate, in addition to reiterating weight modulation effects of psilocybin seen in previous studies, that the targeted reduction of specific fat subtypes may have beneficial effects on metabolic and cardiovascular health. The filing strengthens NeonMind's growing IP portfolio and differentiates the commercial profiles of its drug candidates. The Company plans to release further details of the study's findings.

NeonMind Reports Business Highlights on Partnership Activities, Clinical Pipeline and Corporate Developments

NeonMind Reports Business Highlights on Partnership Activities, Clinical Pipeline and Corporate Developments

Completed concrete milestones in its strategy to become a leading psychedelic drug developer and specialty clinics operator. Developed clear drug development pathway for NEO-001, the industry's first psilocybin-based obesity treatment with near-term clinical milestones. Partnered with well-established specialty treatment providers, SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions to build out a network of NeonMind-branded specialty mental health clinics across Canada

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, today provided a summary of business highlights on the Company's activities and progress across its Pharmaceutical and Medical Services Divisions

Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Announces Financing Commitment of CAD$5,950,000 in Convertible Debentures

Psychedelics Company Silo Wellness Announces Financing Commitment of CAD$5,950,000 in Convertible Debentures

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that Alpha Blue Ocean ("ABO"), is supporting the Company's growth with this new CAD$5,950,000 financing arrangement. The Company entered into a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with Global Tech Opportunities 14 (the "Subscriber"), that provides for the issuance of convertible debentures (each, a "Convertible Debenture"). The Company intends to use the proceeds to finance manufacturing of the Marley One brand for an existing purchase order and general working capital purposes. The Subscriber is an investment fund managed by Alpha Blue Ocean ("ABO").

"As a publicly-traded psychedelics company offering psychedelics to guests in Jamaica and functional mushroom products across the U.S. and U.K., we welcome this transaction and the opportunity to work with Alpha Blue Ocean," commented Douglas K. Gordon, Silo Wellness's CEO. "This new capital will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet and focus on shareholder value creation through the expansion of our business model and, most directly, the growth of our Marley One line of functional mushroom products."

Awakn Life Sciences Provides Shareholder Update on Three Operational Ketamine-Assisted Therapy Clinics in the UK and Norway

Awakn Life Sciences Provides Shareholder Update on Three Operational Ketamine-Assisted Therapy Clinics in the UK and Norway

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering revolutionary therapeutics to treat addiction, today is providing shareholders with a business update on its three fully-operational ketamine-assisted therapy clinics, two in the UK and one in Norway.

Awakn's clinics team consists of some of the world's leading authorities in the ketamine/psychedelic-assisted therapy industry, including Dr. Ben Sessa, Awakn's Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Laurie Higbed, Awakn's Lead Psychologist, Prof. Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, Dr. Lowan Stewart, Managing Director - Nordics and James Collins, Managing Director, Awakn Clinics and Chief Operating Officer of Awakn.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Contracts Stratus Designs for Mechanical Service to Laboratory

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Contracts Stratus Designs for Mechanical Service to Laboratory

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV)  (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce that it has engaged Stratus Designs Ltd. to undertake design of mechanical and control systems for its Vancouver Lab facility.

Adam Clarke, CEO and Principal Consultant of Stratus commented, "The projects that Nirvana Life Sciences are advancing represent the evolution of modern medicine. Our team will work to ensure that this facility is built to deliver the highest standard of quality for all these initiatives".

NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

Neonmind To Roll Back Shares One For Four

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON) (OTCQB: NMDBF) (FRA: 6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company") an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announces that it intends to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") on the basis of four (4) post-consolidation Common Share for each one (1) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

The Company's board of directors set April 19, 2022 as the record date of the Consolidation. Trading of the Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is expected to commence on or about April 18, 2022. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Amendment of SLS-002 Agreement to Repurchase the Remaining Royalties Payable to Phoenixus AG for SLS-002 , All Future Success and Commercial Based Milestones and the Change of Control Fee

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced today an amendment of the agreement with Phoenixus AG, formerly known as Vyera Pharmaceuticals AG ("Vyera"), for the development of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) to repurchase in cash and stock the remaining royalties payable on any future net sales of SLS-002, all future success and commercial based milestones and the change of control fee in the event SLS-002 is acquired.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

On March 6, 2018 , Seelos entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Vyera, currently known as Phoenixus AG, to acquire the assets and liabilities of Vyera's intranasal racemic ketamine program, which Seelos now calls SLS-002. As additional consideration to certain upfront cash and equity payments and success-based milestone payments contemplated under the prior agreement, Seelos agreed to pay a mid-teens percentage royalty on any future net sales of SLS-002. In February 2021 , Seelos amended the asset purchase agreement, for three additional cash payments, agreeing to repurchase 9% of the future royalties and reduce its royalty obligations to a mid-single digit percentage on any future net sales of SLS-002. Seelos completed those payments in February, June, and September of 2021. Under the amendment entered into on April 8, 2022 , for additional cash and stock payments due by April 2022 , July 2022 and January 2023 , the parties have agreed to terminate in full all contingent payment obligations to Vyera and its related entities under the Purchase Agreement, effective upon the payment and issuance of all cash and stock payments.

"We believe this repurchase of the remaining financial obligations owed or that may become payable on SLS-002 has the potential to return meaningful future value to Seelos' stockholders, assuming we are successful in the clinical development, regulatory approval processes, and commercialization of the intranasal ketamine program," said Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos.

"This amendment removes all future royalties due to Vyera, nearly $100 million of potential future milestones and a change of control fee in the event this program were to be acquired as a standalone transaction or as part of a larger transaction," said Michael Golembiewski , CFO of Seelos.

About SLS-002

SLS-002 is intranasal racemic ketamine with two investigational new drug applications for the treatment of Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. SLS-002 was originally derived from a Javelin Pharmaceuticals, Inc./Hospira, Inc. program with 16 clinical studies involving approximately 500 subjects. SLS-002 looks to address an unmet need for a therapy to treat suicidality in the U.S. Traditionally, anti-depressants have been used in this setting but many of the existing treatments are known to contribute to an increased risk of suicidal thoughts in some circumstances, and if they are effective, it often takes weeks for the full therapeutic effect to be manifested. The clinical development program for SLS-002 included two parallel healthy volunteer studies (Phase I) and is being followed by pivotal registration studies after meeting with the FDA. Based on information gathered from the databases of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, there were more than 1,000,000 visits to emergency rooms for suicide attempts in 2019 in the U.S. alone. Experimental studies suggest ketamine has the potential to be a rapid, effective treatment for depression and suicidality.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the ability of the royalty repurchase to return meaningful future value to Seelos stockholders, and Seelos' ability to succeed in the clinical development, regulatory approval processes and commercialization of its intranasal ketamine program (SLS-002). These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated to Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information
Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
www.seelostherapeutics.com
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-announces-amendment-of-sls-002-agreement-to-repurchase-the-remaining-royalties-payable-to-phoenixus-ag-for-sls-002-intranasal-racemic-ketamine-program-all-future-success-and-commercial-based-milestones-and-t-301522356.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

