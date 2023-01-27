CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 9,707,102 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on January 27, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 9 707 102 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 27 janvier 2023. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée:

le 30 janvier/January 2023

Record Date/Date d'enregistrement:

le 31 janvier/January 2023

Symbol/Symbole:

 YUM

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

 50046B 20 5

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

 CA 50046B20 5 7

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

 50046B106/CA50046B1067

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com

Komo Reports Q1 Financial Results

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ( the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant‐based food company, reports financial results for the quarterly period ended October 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Komo Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, today reports financial results for the year ended July 31, 2022.

"We began our fiscal year as a new brand with a mission to make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. Thanks to the strength of our team and the love of Komo products, we were successful in achieving sales growth of 935 percent over last year," says Komo founder and CEO William White. "The consistently strong retail sales of our products have allowed us to demonstrate to large retail chains that our products sell well and have repeat customers. We recently completed a national listing with Loblaws and we are in discussions with several other large national chains. As a result, we are anticipating continued significant revenue increases in 2023."

Komo Plant Based Food to be Distributed by PSC Natural Foods

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it is adding PSC Natural Foods to its Canadian distribution platform for its full product line. PSC has been a leading distributor for 40 years on Vancouver Island, BC and Lower Mainland. This adds to Komo's growing distribution network across Canada which now has over 400 distribution points.

"PSC Natural Foods is very pleased to represent Komo Plant Based Foods on Vancouver Island! Komo's commitment to quality, plant based, feel good food, closely aligns with our customers' demands on beautiful Vancouver Island," says Andrew Betts, Purchasing, Procurement, Finance.

Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Distribution through Quality Foods Grocery Chain

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce Quality Foods will be carrying Komo's 2 serving Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Mac & Greens as well as both Meal Helpers (Bolognese and Taco Filling) at all Quality Foods locations

Quality Foods is a British Columbia owned, award-winning leader in the Canadian grocery industry with brick and mortar stores in 13 locations in B.C. including Qualicum Foods in Qualicam Beach, Quality Foods in Parksville, Nanoose Bay, Nanaimo (Harewood), Nanaimo (Northridge Village), Port Alberni, Comox, Courtenay, Campbell River, Powell River, Victoria (Langford) and Victoria (View Royal).

Komo Announces Product of the Year Nomination by the B.C. Food and Beverage Association

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce its newest product, Mac & Greens, has been nominated for Product of the Year by the British Columbia Food and Beverage Association ("BCFB") for the 2022 awards

Product of the Year is BCFB's flagship award - the winner is selected a bit differently from the other BCFB awards. For Product of the Year, 10 finalists go on to the Product of the Year competition on October 3rd where a panel of judges will crown the winner. Komo's latest innovation, Mac & Greens, has been nominated as one of 10 finalists. The Mac & Greens is Komo's plant-based take on the classic macaroni and cheese with a wholesome twist. It's made with a cheezy oat sauce, basil pesto, greens including spinach, parsley and edamame and is topped with garlicky panko breadcrumbs.

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Reblozyl® for Adult Patients with Anemia-Associated, Non-Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia

Approval by the European Commission would expand the indications of Reblozyl for treatment of anemia in adults with beta thalassemia in Europe

In the pivotal BEYOND study, Reblozyl significantly increased hemoglobin levels, which were sustained over longer time compared to placebo

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for Once-Daily Sotyktu as a Treatment for Adults With Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

CHMP recommendation based on positive results from the Phase 3 POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 trials and an additional two years of data from the POETYK PSO long-term extension trial

Sotyktu has demonstrated superior efficacy over twice-daily Otezla ® (apremilast) and placebo in improving skin clearance and symptoms

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. ET . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

iVexSol® Closes $23.8M Series A-3 Financing; Funds to Revolutionize the Production of Lentiviral Vectors

IVexSol Inc., a technology-based lentiviral vector (LVV) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced $23.8 million in Series A-3 funding. New investors Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Charles River Laboratories (NYSE: CRL) and Asahi Kasei Medical, a division of Asahi Kasei (NYSE: AHKSY), join existing investors which include Casdin Capital and BioLife Solutions (Nasdaq: BLFS) to close Series A financing at a total of more than $39 million.

The new funding will be used to invest in iVexSol's Intelligent Vector Solutions by advancing process and analytical technologies, expanding technical teams in Quality, Regulatory and cGMP operations, and augmenting existing infrastructure to support the production of stable LVV producer cell lines.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces TRANSCEND CLL 004 Trial of Breyanzi® Met Primary Endpoint of Complete Response Rate in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced topline results from TRANSCEND CLL 004, a Phase 1/2, open-label, single-arm, multicenter study evaluating Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) in adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). Results from TRANSCEND CLL 004 showed the study met the primary endpoint of complete response rate compared to historical control in the prespecified subset of patients with R/R CLL that was refractory to a BTK inhibitor and pretreated with a BCL-2 inhibitor. No new safety signals were reported for Breyanzi in this study.

"CLL is an incurable disease with complex biology and immune dysregulation that has made the development of T cell-based therapies that provide deep remission very challenging," said Anne Kerber, senior vice president, head of Cell Therapy Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. "In a population that has limited options, the TRANSCEND CLL 004 study represents the first multicenter trial evaluating a CAR T cell therapy in heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed or refractory CLL or SLL, with results showing the potential of Breyanzi as a personalized one-time treatment approach for patients with this difficult-to-treat disease."

Aurinia Announces PTAB Has Terminated Inter Partes Review

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia) announces that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States' Patent and Trademark Office has terminated the Inter Partes Review (IPR) it had instituted with respect to Aurinia's U.S. Patent No. 10,286,036.

About LUPKYNIS
LUPKYNIS is the first FDA-approved oral therapy for LN. LN causes irreversible kidney damage and significantly increases the risk of kidney failure, cardiac events, and death. It is one of the most serious and common complications of the autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). LUPKYNIS is in the United States (U.S.) and across the European Union (E.U).

