Crystal Art Gallery Increases Ecommerce Fulfillment 5x with Descartes Sellercloud

Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that California-based Crystal Art Gallery, a leading global omnichannel supplier of art and home décor products, is using Descartes Sellercloud™ and its warehouse management system (WMS) module to consolidate and synchronize warehousing, inventory, listings, order processing, shipping, customer service, and invoicing across multiple sales channels and brands. With fulfillment operations centralized in a single platform, the company boosted order fulfillment fivefold, increased operational efficiency and reduced shipping costs.

"We have more than 500,000 SKUs across various companies and brands and sell through multiple retailers and online marketplaces—Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Target, Overstock and our own Shopify stores—via a 250,000-sq.ft. warehouse in Los Angeles and another 70,000-sq.ft. facility in Mexico. With this level of inventory complexity, our manual processes were holding us back," said David Vu, Vice President of Ecommerce at Crystal Art Gallery. "With Descartes Sellercloud, we've consolidated all our retailers and sales channels into one platform. This integration automates and expedites order processing, streamlines drop shipping and customer service processes, enables single-source updates for listings and inventory, and aggregates data from multiple brands and marketplaces to accurately track sales performance and tighten inventory control."

Descartes Sellercloud is an all-in-one ecommerce platform that helps small and mid-market retailers, distributors, and wholesalers with omnichannel ecommerce operations centralize the management of their catalog, inventory, orders, purchasing, fulfillment and shipping. With 350+ integrations to marketplaces (including Amazon, Walmart, Shopify and Tik Tok), shopping carts, shipping partners, third party logistics providers, payment gateways and vendors, the solution provides a comprehensive ecommerce ecosystem that companies can easily leverage to expand operations as they grow.

"We're pleased to support Crystal Art Gallery in removing costly manual steps from its ecommerce operations and enabling greater efficiency at scale," said Mikel Richardson, General Manager, Ecommerce at Descartes. "As brands navigate tariff volatility and rising competitive pressure, the ability to move quickly, stay flexible and control costs is critical. Descartes' ecommerce solutions are designed to help sellers adapt in real-time—adding new channels with ease, leveraging data to optimize performance and scaling seamlessly to meet demand."

Learn more about Descartes Sellercloud and Descartes' Ecommerce Shipping and Fulfillment solutions .

About Crystal Art Gallery

Founded in 1989, Crystal Art Gallery designs, sources, displays, warehouses, and distributes art, home décor, and licensed wall decor products worldwide across multiple select retailers and ecommerce marketplaces. With warehouses in Los Angeles, CA and Mexico and showrooms in New York, LA, Nashville, and Hong Kong, Crystal Art Gallery is the only industry leader following a good/better/best strategy, segregating its product line into nine distinct brands that appeal to discount, mass merchant, and higher end retailers. For more information, visit www.crystalartgallery.com .

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

