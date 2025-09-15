CrowdStrike Secures the Future of AI Across the Enterprise Ecosystem

Only CrowdStrike delivers unified protection across the entire AI stack from compute to cloud, data to models, and agents to applications in partnership with the world's AI leaders

Fal.Con 2025, Las Vegas -- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced innovations with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Intel, Meta, NVIDIA, and Salesforce to secure the future of enterprise AI. By embedding protection with the world's AI leaders, CrowdStrike is uniting the ecosystem to innovate with AI, secure AI, and lead cybersecurity into the AI era with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform .

AI is transforming every industry – but it also creates new attack surfaces. Models can be stolen, data poisoned, agents manipulated, and cloud workloads hijacked. The Falcon platform delivers the foundation for securing AI – protecting the environments and models where AI runs, preventing sensitive data from leaving endpoints and cloud workloads, uncovering shadow AI apps and risky integrations, and securing AI agents across the SaaS stack.

Securing AI With the World's Leaders

CrowdStrike is extending Falcon protection across the AI ecosystem through innovations with the world's AI leaders:

  • AWS – Securing the full cloud AI lifecycle, from build to test, deployment, and runtime, with native integrations in Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, and AWS Marketplace.
  • Intel – Protecting data at the source with Falcon® Data Protection on Intel NPU technology, and with Dell's trusted AI PCs, providing a stronger foundation for secure AI adoption.
  • Meta – Launching CyberSOCEval, a new suite of benchmarks for evaluating how AI systems perform in real-world security operations.
  • NVIDIA – Securing the full AI lifecycle for LLMs and Enterprise AI Factories – from build to runtime to posture management – with the Falcon platform and NVIDIA AI.
  • Salesforce – Integrating Falcon® Shield into Salesforce Security Center and bringing Charlotte AI into Agentforce for Security to help customers protect their AI agent, workflows, and applications – uniting business and security teams on a foundation of trust.

"Securing AI is not just about technology – it's about securing the full ecosystem where AI is built, deployed, and used," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "By embedding protection with the world's AI leaders, we're giving enterprises the confidence to adopt AI, innovate with AI, and secure AI, all while delivering revolutionary outcomes."

CrowdStrike Secures the AI Ecosystem

AI doesn't live in the network, it lives across the ecosystem where models are built in the cloud and AI Factories, where adoption happens on PCs and endpoints, and where autonomous agents take action. As AI transforms how work gets done, adversaries look for every weak point in the enterprise. By embedding unified protection with the companies driving the AI revolution, CrowdStrike is the cybersecurity center of the AI ecosystem.

To learn more about how CrowdStrike secures AI, visit here .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

CrowdStrike Holdings provides cybersecurity products and services aimed at protecting organizations from cyberthreats. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, identity protection, and log management. CrowdStrike went public in 2019 and serves customers worldwide.

