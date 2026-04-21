CrowdStrike Recognizes 2026 JAPAC Partner Award Winners at Annual Partner Symposium

JAPAC Partner Symposium CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the winners of the annual CrowdStrike Japan and Asia Pacific (JAPAC) Partner Awards at its 2026 JAPAC Partner Symposium in Vietnam, recognizing the partners who are leading AI-driven cybersecurity transformation across the region. As organizations across JAPAC accelerate their AI and cloud adoption, partners play a crucial role in delivering services-led, platform-based security solutions that enable customers to consolidate tools, reduce complexity, and stop breaches with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® platform .
The JAPAC Partner Symposium brings together CrowdStrike's regional ecosystem of channel, distributor, service provider, and technology alliance partners to advance their CrowdStrike businesses and scale customer outcomes. CrowdStrike's JAPAC Partner Awards highlight the successes of partner organizations and individuals who are expanding their CrowdStrike solution offerings and managed services, enabling greater access to enterprise-grade security, and helping organizations of all sizes to modernize their security posture in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.
The 2026 CrowdStrike JAPAC Partner Award winners are:
Partner Award Winners:
- Sekuro, An Insight company – JAPAC Partner of the Year
- Amazon Web Services Japan G.K. – JAPAC Ecosystem Partner of the Year
- Ensign InfoSecurity – JAPAC Managed Security Services Partner (MSSP) of the Year
- Macnica, Inc. – JAPAC Strategic Distribution Partner of the Year
- Positka – JAPAC Velocity Partner of the Year
- SB C&S Corp. – JAPAC Growth Partner of the Year
Regional Partner of the Year Winners:
- ACPL Systems Pvt. Ltd. – India Partner of the Year
- Ncubelab – South East and North Asia Partner of the Year
- NTT Docomo Business, Inc – Japan Partner of the Year
- The Missing Link, An Infosys company – Australia and New Zealand Partner of the Year
Individual Award Winners:
- Bhavesh Khola, ACPL Systems Pvt. Ltd. – JAPAC Champion MVP of the Year
- Hisashi Kobayashi, NTT Data Japan Corporation – JAPAC Sales MVP of the Year
- Lye KinWeng, UnThreats Pte Ltd. – JAPAC Champion MVP Technologist of the Year
- Yuichi Miyao, SB C&S Corp. – JAPAC Champion of the Year
"Throughout JAPAC, our partners are at the center of the AI-driven shift towards platform-driven and services-led security," said Jon Fox, Vice President of Channels and Alliances, Japan and Asia Pacific at CrowdStrike. "From expanding MSSP capabilities to helping organizations consolidate and strengthen their security with the Falcon platform, our partners are delivering the outcomes customers require to stay ahead of threats in the AI era. We're proud to recognize this year's award winners for the incredible impact they've delivered across the region in driving cybersecurity transformation and look forward to continuing to scale this momentum across our partner ecosystem in JAPAC."
For more information on CrowdStrike's partner ecosystem, visit here .
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
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CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com