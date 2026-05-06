CrowdStrike Recognizes 2026 Americas Partners Driving Growth with the Falcon Platform

CrowdStrike Recognizes 2026 Americas Partners Driving Growth with the Falcon Platform

Americas Partner Symposium CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the winners of the 2026 Americas Partner of the Year Awards at its annual Americas Partner Symposium, recognizing partners across the region building and scaling their businesses with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform .

As organizations consolidate security in the AI era, CrowdStrike's global ecosystem of partners help customers move from fragmented tools onto a unified, AI-native platform to reduce complexity and stop breaches. CrowdStrike's Americas Partner Awards recognize outstanding contributions from the previous calendar year, based on the value partners delivered to customers and the broader CrowdStrike ecosystem. This year's award winners span global system integrators, cloud providers, MSSPs, and distributors that deploy and expand the Falcon platform.

2026 CrowdStrike Americas Partner Awards winners include:

  • GuidePoint Security – Americas Partner of the Year
  • Accenture – Americas Innovation Excellence Award
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Americas Falcon Partner of the Year
  • Blackwood – Americas Regional Growth Partner of the Year
  • Carahsoft – Americas Strategic Distribution Partner of the Year
  • Cognizant – Americas Velocity Partner of the Year
  • Consortium – Americas Technical Champion of the Year
  • Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) – Americas GSI of the Year
  • Kroll – Americas MSSP Partner of the Year
  • NVIDIA – Americas Visionary Leadership Award
  • Presidio – Americas Specialized Solutions Partner of the Year
  • ThunderCat Technology – Americas Sales MVP of the Year
  • Zscaler – Americas Ecosystem Partner of the Year

"Partners aren't just selling the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, they're building and scaling high-growth businesses on it," said Amanda Adams, senior vice president of global alliances at CrowdStrike. "As customers standardize on the platform, partners are expanding with them – building services, driving adoption, and delivering outcomes. At the end of the day, this market comes down to stopping breaches, and our partners are critical to delivering that at scale. This year's winners represent the strength and momentum of this ecosystem."

For more information on CrowdStrike's partner ecosystem, visit here .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD nasdaq:crwd
CRWD
The Conversation (0)
CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings

Keep Reading...
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Ending ARR grows 33% year-over-year to reach $3.65 billion Net new ARR grows 22% year-over-year to $212 million Delivers record operating cash flow of $383 million and record free cash flow of $322 million, 35% of revenue CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced financial... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

Key government officials will join CrowdStrike to address ways to strengthen the U.S. cyber ecosystem CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) will partner with The Washington Post Live to present Securing Cyberspace: The global cyberthreat landscape in 2024 on Thursday, June 6, featuring conversations with... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

New alliance combines best-of-breed platforms, accelerating partners' ability to drive vendor consolidation by securing the network and stopping breaches across device endpoints, cloud, identity, data, and applications CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

Strategic partnership will accelerate vendor consolidation, replacing point products with winning combination of AI-native cybersecurity and 24/7 Managed Detection and Response protection CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and eSentire , a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

White Dam Drilling Encounters New Shallow Gold Zones

Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2

InMed Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Related News

energy investing

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

precious metals investing

White Dam Drilling Encounters New Shallow Gold Zones

precious metals investing

Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2

gold investing

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

lithium investing

Lithium Outlook: World Edition

iron investing

Robust Project Economics Confirmed Following Completion of DRI Process Plant Costing

lithium investing

Lithium Outlook