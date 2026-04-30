CrowdStrike Puts Claude Opus 4.7 to Work Across the Falcon Platform and Project QuiltWorks

Frontier AI accelerates vulnerability discovery and remediation for CrowdStrike customers worldwide
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it is integrating Opus 4.7 across the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to accelerate AI-powered vulnerability discovery and remediation for its customers worldwide.
The announcement comes as Anthropic launches Claude Security, built on Opus 4.7, in public beta for Claude Enterprise customers, which lets teams scan codebases for vulnerabilities and generate targeted patches. CrowdStrike, a verified participant in Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program, is among the select cybersecurity partners applying Opus 4.7 to enterprise defense. CrowdStrike puts frontier AI to work through Project QuiltWorks , the Company's industry coalition to promote AI readiness and secure AI adoption.
"The frontier labs choose CrowdStrike because we have the platform, the data, and the intelligence to operationalize AI innovation for the customer," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. "AI is creating the largest security demand driver since enterprises moved to the cloud. CrowdStrike is the platform that puts those models to work stopping breaches."
Bringing Frontier AI Across the Platform
CrowdStrike's multi-AI architecture integrates multiple frontier and proprietary models across the Falcon platform. CrowdStrike will leverage Opus 4.7 across key capabilities:
- Falcon Exposure Management: Frontier AI adds a new layer of vulnerability discovery. Combined with adversary-driven prioritization, CrowdStrike delivers a complete, risk-rated closed loop from discovery through remediation.
- Charlotte Agentic SOAR: CrowdStrike will offer access to Opus 4.7 through Charlotte Agentic SOAR, bringing frontier AI reasoning directly into security operations workflows.
- Charlotte AI AgentWorks: Opus 4.7 will be available through AgentWorks, so enterprises can build security agents with frontier AI capabilities and enterprise-grade governance, all within the Falcon platform.
"CrowdStrike is a key partner we rely on to secure our AI adoption journey," said Mustapha Kebbeh, chief security officer, UKG. "The Falcon platform is a critical component of our security program, ensuring we're ready for Anthropic's latest model releases so we can benefit from agentic innovation across our business and security processes, while building with confidence, control, and safety on our AI journey."
Delivered Through Project QuiltWorks
CrowdStrike recently unveiled Project QuiltWorks, delivering the platform and ecosystem that customers need to put frontier AI innovation to work. QuiltWorks turns frontier capability into a full enterprise program: assessment, adversary-informed prioritization, guided remediation, continuous protection, and board-level reporting – delivered through a partner network of 10,000+ certified professionals already inside the enterprises that run the world.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.
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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430635720/en/
Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com