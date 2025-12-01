CrowdStrike Operationalizes and Secures Agentic AI Workloads on AWS

CrowdStrike named an inaugural AWS Agentic AI Specialization Partner, recognized for its proven expertise in securing and operationalizing intelligent, agentic AI systems at scale
AWS re:Invent 2025-- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced at AWS re:Invent 2025 that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Agentic AI Specialization, a new category launched within the AWS AI Competency, as an inaugural launch partner.
The designation recognizes CrowdStrike as an AWS Partner helping customers harness smart, secure agentic AI systems to transform cybersecurity operations. CrowdStrike is defining the cybersecurity platform for the agentic era where human expertise and intelligent AI agents work together to stop breaches faster and secure autonomous systems at scale.
Operationalizing Security Agents
CrowdStrike is elevating security analysts from alert handlers to orchestrators of the agentic SOC, where intelligent agents eliminate time-consuming tasks and keep organizations ahead of AI-enabled threats. CrowdStrike is accelerating the agentic SOC's existence on these foundational innovations:
- The Agentic Security Platform delivers the industry's richest AI-ready data layer, providing complete environmental context and making every signal instantly actionable for both agents and analysts.
- The Agentic Security Workforce provides the industry's only mission-ready agents trained on years of real human expertise and response actions from Falcon® Complete and incident response engagements.
- Charlotte AI AgentWorks enables organizations to build and customize their own agents without writing a single line of code.
- Charlotte Agentic SOAR is the orchestration layer that allows CrowdStrike, custom-built, and third-party agents to work together as one coordinated defense system guided by human expertise.
Securing AI Agents
CrowdStrike is enhancing protection for the end-to-end AI lifecycle for customers building on AWS – securing their AI applications, services, and large language models (LLMs) that power agentic AI innovation. CrowdStrike, in collaboration with AWS, continues to innovate to help organizations stop breaches and secure AI innovation in the cloud – from AI workload protection and container image scanning to integrations with Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, and AWS IAM Identity Center – enabling customers to safely build and scale agentic AI systems on a foundation of trust and protection. With the acquisition of Pangea , CrowdStrike extends this protection to the crucial interaction layer, securing prompts and systems across the full AI lifecycle with the industry's first complete AI Detection and Response (AIDR).
"Agentic AI is transforming how every organization operates, but only secure AI can scale with confidence and trust," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. "As an inaugural AWS Agentic AI Specialization Partner, CrowdStrike is operationalizing and securing the next generation of autonomous AI systems for customers on AWS, empowering them to innovate safely, operate efficiently, and accelerate into the agentic era."
Together, CrowdStrike and AWS are operationalizing and securing the future of agentic AI – enabling customers to build, deploy, and scale autonomous systems safely in the cloud.
For more information on the CrowdStrike-AWS collaboration , visit CrowdStrike at AWS re:Invent booth #1102.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.
CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
