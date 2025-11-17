CrowdStrike Named One of the Top 25 Workplaces in the World in 2025

98% of employees are proud to tell others they work at CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named to Fortune World's Best Workplaces™ in 2025 by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine, recognizing CrowdStrike as one of only 25 companies worldwide honored for its exceptional culture and leadership. With 98% of employees proud to tell others they work at CrowdStrike, this recognition underscores the company's commitment to its mission, its people, and the innovation that leads cybersecurity in the AI era.
"CrowdStrike is a mission-driven organization. What makes us special is our people and our purpose," said J.C. Herrera, chief human resources officer at CrowdStrike. "Our team is united by a shared commitment to stop breaches, protect our customers, and secure the world against the adversaries who threaten it. That sense of mission, and the way our people rally behind it, is what makes CrowdStrike one of the best places in the world to work."
Global Recognition for a Culture of Innovation and Impact
The Fortune World's Best Workplaces™ list honors 25 companies that exemplify trust, innovation, and leadership on a global scale. Winners were selected from more than 9 million employee survey responses representing 25 million people worldwide.
Culture that Drives Leadership
CrowdStrike's culture of innovation is the driving force behind its industry-leading Agentic Security Platform , which is transforming how organizations stop modern threats. The company continues to lead cybersecurity in the AI era, building an environment where teams can innovate, execute, and protect organizations around the world. Employee sentiment highlights this culture of pride and purpose:
- 98% are proud to tell others they work at CrowdStrike.
- 97% say when they joined the company, they were made to feel welcome.
- 97% would rate the service they deliver to customers as excellent.
- 96% feel a sense of pride when they look at what the company has accomplished.
This recognition follows a year of record growth, continued platform innovation, and global expansion, resulting in numerous workplace accolades across key regions, including:
- Japan's Top 100 Best Companies to Work For
- Best Workplaces in Spain
- UK's Best Workplaces™ 2025
- 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For
- Australia's Best Workplaces™ in Technology 2025
- UK's Best Workplaces for Development™ 2025
- Best Workplaces - Israel
- Fortune's Best Workplaces in Texas™
- India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2025 – Top 50
- UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing™ 2025
- 2025 "Best Workplaces for Young Employees"
- PEOPLE® Companies that Care
- Best Workplaces in Australia 2025
- Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology™
- Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in Europe
- 2025 US Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ List
- Best Workplaces in Singapore
CrowdStrike's world-class culture and AI-native innovation are shaping the future of cybersecurity – and the future of work. To join CrowdStrike's mission, please visit our careers page .
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.
CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial
© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117870948/en/
Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com