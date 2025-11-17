CrowdStrike Named One of the Top 25 Workplaces in the World in 2025

CrowdStrike Named One of the Top 25 Workplaces in the World in 2025

98% of employees are proud to tell others they work at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named to Fortune World's Best Workplaces™ in 2025 by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine, recognizing CrowdStrike as one of only 25 companies worldwide honored for its exceptional culture and leadership. With 98% of employees proud to tell others they work at CrowdStrike, this recognition underscores the company's commitment to its mission, its people, and the innovation that leads cybersecurity in the AI era.

"CrowdStrike is a mission-driven organization. What makes us special is our people and our purpose," said J.C. Herrera, chief human resources officer at CrowdStrike. "Our team is united by a shared commitment to stop breaches, protect our customers, and secure the world against the adversaries who threaten it. That sense of mission, and the way our people rally behind it, is what makes CrowdStrike one of the best places in the world to work."

Global Recognition for a Culture of Innovation and Impact

The Fortune World's Best Workplaces™ list honors 25 companies that exemplify trust, innovation, and leadership on a global scale. Winners were selected from more than 9 million employee survey responses representing 25 million people worldwide.

Culture that Drives Leadership

CrowdStrike's culture of innovation is the driving force behind its industry-leading Agentic Security Platform , which is transforming how organizations stop modern threats. The company continues to lead cybersecurity in the AI era, building an environment where teams can innovate, execute, and protect organizations around the world. Employee sentiment highlights this culture of pride and purpose:

  • 98% are proud to tell others they work at CrowdStrike.
  • 97% say when they joined the company, they were made to feel welcome.
  • 97% would rate the service they deliver to customers as excellent.
  • 96% feel a sense of pride when they look at what the company has accomplished.

This recognition follows a year of record growth, continued platform innovation, and global expansion, resulting in numerous workplace accolades across key regions, including:

CrowdStrike's world-class culture and AI-native innovation are shaping the future of cybersecurity – and the future of work. To join CrowdStrike's mission, please visit our careers page .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.CRWDNASDAQ:CRWD
CRWD
The Conversation (0)
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Keep Reading...
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Ending ARR grows 33% year-over-year to reach $3.65 billion Net new ARR grows 22% year-over-year to $212 million Delivers record operating cash flow of $383 million and record free cash flow of $322 million, 35% of revenue CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced financial... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

Key government officials will join CrowdStrike to address ways to strengthen the U.S. cyber ecosystem CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) will partner with The Washington Post Live to present Securing Cyberspace: The global cyberthreat landscape in 2024 on Thursday, June 6, featuring conversations with... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

New alliance combines best-of-breed platforms, accelerating partners' ability to drive vendor consolidation by securing the network and stopping breaches across device endpoints, cloud, identity, data, and applications CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

Strategic partnership will accelerate vendor consolidation, replacing point products with winning combination of AI-native cybersecurity and 24/7 Managed Detection and Response protection CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and eSentire , a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture

Copper Investing

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in the vicinity of the Montviel Rare Earth Resource, Quebec, Canada