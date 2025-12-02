CrowdStrike Named AWS 2025 Global Security Partner & Global Marketplace Partner of the Year

CrowdStrike also recognized as Canada, Iberia, MENA, and SSA Technology Partner of the Year
AWS re:Invent 2025-- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named the Amazon Web Services (AWS) 2025 Global Security Partner of the Year and Global Marketplace Partner of the Year, as well as the Canada, Iberia, MENA, and SSA Technology Partner of the Year. These awards recognize CrowdStrike as a top partner with the Security Competency achievement, who has proven customer success securing every stage of cloud adoption, as well as a top AWS Marketplace Partner with significant AWS Marketplace transactions. The Top Technology Partner of the Year recognizes top AWS Technology Partners that are using AWS to lower costs, increase agility, and innovate faster for their customers. Together, these awards underscore CrowdStrike's valuable role in helping customers secure innovation built on AWS.
Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025 the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. In 2025, CrowdStrike became the first cloud-native cybersecurity ISV to surpass $1 billion in AWS Marketplace sales within a single calendar year following its earlier milestone as the first cybersecurity ISV to exceed $1 billion in lifetime AWS Marketplace sales a testament to the scale and success of its AWS partnership go-to-market.
Earlier this year, Amazon and CrowdStrike announced Falcon Go would be included in every Amazon Business Prime subscription , extending CrowdStrike's AI-powered cybersecurity to businesses of all sizes. Together, the CrowdStrike and AWS collaboration is delivering the agentic cybersecurity foundation trusted by businesses of all sizes worldwide to protect the cloud at scale.
"CrowdStrike and AWS set the standard for leadership in cloud security. Being named AWS's Global Security Partner of the Year and Global Marketplace Partner of the Year reinforces what customers already know: when it comes to protecting mission-critical cloud environments, this collaboration delivers," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Amazon chose CrowdStrike to help secure its own infrastructure – the ultimate proof point. Together, we're stopping the most sophisticated threats across every industry and geography. As AI and cloud-native innovation accelerate, our collaboration isn't just keeping pace – it's defining what's possible when security and cloud infrastructure work as one."
The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program that helps partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS. In addition to its six award wins, CrowdStrike was also named a finalist for the following AWS Partner of the Year Award categories:
- Global GenAI Tools Partner of the Year
- Global Infrastructure Technology Partner of the Year
- Global Healthcare Life Sciences (HCLS) Technology Partner of the Year
- Global Education Technology Partner of the Year
- Global Non-Profit Organization (NPO) Technology Partner of the Year
- Global State or Local Government Technology Partner of the Year
- NAMER Marketplace Partner of the Year
- LATAM Public Sector Technology Partner of the Year
For more information on the CrowdStrike-AWS collaboration , visit CrowdStrike at AWS re:Invent booth #1102.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.
CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial
© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202864474/en/
Media Contacts
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com