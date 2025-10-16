CrowdStrike Named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) . We believe this recognition demonstrates CrowdStrike's expertise in reimagining SIEM with AI, real-time data, and a unified platform approach.

Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM is driving adoption of the Falcon® platform as the operating system of cybersecurity. Organizations are leveraging its native, hyper-scalable data foundation to solve their most complex security and IT problems, replacing legacy SIEMs that are plagued by poor data ingestion and limited retention, complex workflows, delayed searches, and high costs. By unifying native Falcon and third-party data with AI-driven automation and real-time intelligence, Falcon Next-Gen SIEM unlocks new capabilities, cost efficiencies, and agentic speed, reducing complexity while delivering the scale and responsiveness modern defenders require.

"Legacy SIEM has failed to keep pace with evolving threats and the scale of enterprise data," said Ajit Sancheti, general manager, Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, CrowdStrike. "Falcon Next-Gen SIEM is the engine of the agentic SOC, delivering the automation, speed, and control to transform SOC operations. Combined with our acquisition of Onum and relentless AI innovation, Falcon Next-Gen SIEM sets a new standard for how data drives modern security."

Innovation Driving the Agentic SOC

The addition of Onum's real-time streaming technology supercharges Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, eliminating data migration friction and the need for third-party tools. By bringing AI-powered detections directly to third-party data sources through in-pipeline analysis, Onum reduces data storage costs by up to 50 percent while delivering 70 percent faster incident response with 40 percent less ingestion overhead. And with enriched, real-time streams directly to AI agents, Onum immediately boosts the efficacy of Falcon agentic innovations and customers' wider ecosystem.

As part of its Agentic Security Workforce announced at Fal.Con 2025 in September, CrowdStrike unveiled new mission-ready agents within Falcon Next-Gen SIEM that will automate high-friction tasks so humans can focus on strategy, judgment, and commanding outcomes. These agents perform search analysis, correlation rule generation, data transformation, and workflow generation. With Onum and continuous AI innovation, Falcon Next-Gen SIEM sets a new standard for what organizations expect from their SIEM.

To learn more about CrowdStrike's recognition in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), visit here and read our blog .

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. [AG1]

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

