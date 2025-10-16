CrowdStrike Named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) . We believe this recognition demonstrates CrowdStrike's expertise in reimagining SIEM with AI, real-time data, and a unified platform approach.
Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM is driving adoption of the Falcon® platform as the operating system of cybersecurity. Organizations are leveraging its native, hyper-scalable data foundation to solve their most complex security and IT problems, replacing legacy SIEMs that are plagued by poor data ingestion and limited retention, complex workflows, delayed searches, and high costs. By unifying native Falcon and third-party data with AI-driven automation and real-time intelligence, Falcon Next-Gen SIEM unlocks new capabilities, cost efficiencies, and agentic speed, reducing complexity while delivering the scale and responsiveness modern defenders require.
"Legacy SIEM has failed to keep pace with evolving threats and the scale of enterprise data," said Ajit Sancheti, general manager, Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, CrowdStrike. "Falcon Next-Gen SIEM is the engine of the agentic SOC, delivering the automation, speed, and control to transform SOC operations. Combined with our acquisition of Onum and relentless AI innovation, Falcon Next-Gen SIEM sets a new standard for how data drives modern security."
Innovation Driving the Agentic SOC
The addition of Onum's real-time streaming technology supercharges Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, eliminating data migration friction and the need for third-party tools. By bringing AI-powered detections directly to third-party data sources through in-pipeline analysis, Onum reduces data storage costs by up to 50 percent while delivering 70 percent faster incident response with 40 percent less ingestion overhead. And with enriched, real-time streams directly to AI agents, Onum immediately boosts the efficacy of Falcon agentic innovations and customers' wider ecosystem.
As part of its Agentic Security Workforce announced at Fal.Con 2025 in September, CrowdStrike unveiled new mission-ready agents within Falcon Next-Gen SIEM that will automate high-friction tasks so humans can focus on strategy, judgment, and commanding outcomes. These agents perform search analysis, correlation rule generation, data transformation, and workflow generation. With Onum and continuous AI innovation, Falcon Next-Gen SIEM sets a new standard for what organizations expect from their SIEM.
To learn more about CrowdStrike's recognition in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), visit here and read our blog .
