CrowdStrike Named a Leader in Extended Detection and Response by Independent Research Firm

CrowdStrike ranks highest of all vendors in Current Offering category; receives highest possible score in innovation and community criteria
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Extended Detection and Response Platforms, Q2 2026 1 report. CrowdStrike ranked highest of any vendor evaluated in the Current Offering category and received the highest possible scores across the Strategy criteria of Innovation and Community.
The Agentic SOC Stops AI-Accelerated Adversaries
Today's AI-enabled adversary moves across domains in seconds, exploiting stolen identities and fragmented tools that leave analysts stuck in swivel-chair alert triage. Legacy security models can not keep pace. CrowdStrike is leading the evolution of security operations. The company's single-sensor, unified platform architecture delivers the foundation for the agentic SOC, elevating analysts from alert chasers to orchestrators of intelligent agents that stop breaches with machine speed and precision across the enterprise.
In CrowdStrike's vendor profile in the report, Forrester states "Its AI agents are a clear differentiator, as they enhance the analyst experience. The product has built a strong approach to testing and validation to ensure its AI outputs are accurate ."
Recent acquisitions including SGNL for risk-aware, continuous identity security and Seraphic for browser runtime security extend the platform's reach and unified security model across every surface where work happens and risk lives. The Forrester report noted that "customers speak highly of CrowdStrike's acquisition strategy and ability to integrate acquisitions into a true platform."
Securing AI Where It Executes
Enterprise AI adoption is creating the largest security demand driver since the move to the cloud, and AI executes on the endpoint. Forrester recognized how CrowdStrike's "strongest features come from its native detection surface coverage, especially on the endpoint."
As the pioneer of EDR, CrowdStrike is establishing AI Detection and Response (AIDR) as the defining security category of the AI era. CrowdStrike's AIDR business has gone from zero to 250 percent sequential ARR growth in under two quarters – securing AI across every surface that it operates: data, models, prompts, agents, identities, infrastructure, and the interaction layer where they converge.
"AI has changed how adversaries operate. CrowdStrike has changed how defenders respond," said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer, CrowdStrike. "CrowdStrike committed to one sensor, one console, one platform from day one, and that architectural advantage is why we can deliver the agentic SOC today and own AIDR, the defining security category of tomorrow. For us, Forrester's recognition reflects what that foundation makes possible."
To learn more about CrowdStrike's recognition in The Forrester Wave™: Extended Detection and Response Platforms, Q2 2026 report, visit here .
Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
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1 Forrester Wave TM : Extended Detection and Response Platforms, Q2 2026
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