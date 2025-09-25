CrowdStrike Named a Frost Radar Leader in Cloud Workload Protection

CrowdStrike Named a Frost Radar Leader in Cloud Workload Protection

CrowdStrike ranks highest in innovation of all vendors, recognized for its "​​renowned unified cloud security approach" that stops cloud breaches and eliminates point product sprawl

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named an Innovation and Growth Leader in the 2025 Frost Radar™: Cloud Workload Protection Platforms , scoring highest of all vendors on the Innovation Index. Frost & Sullivan recognized CrowdStrike as the only CNAPP delivering unified, pre-runtime and runtime protection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, accelerating the market's shift to consolidate fragmented tools onto a single, unified platform.

Frost & Sullivan highlights that " CrowdStrike is rated as an innovation and growth leader in this Radar analysis for its unified cloud security platform and tremendous growth momentum over the last 4 years."

Falcon® Cloud Security delivers industry-leading pre-runtime and runtime protection to secure the entire cloud workload lifecycle. As part of the unified Falcon® platform , CrowdStrike integrates cloud security with endpoint, identity, and data protection in a single platform, providing the end-to-end visibility and automated protection required to stop breaches across modern hybrid environments and rapidly expanding AI workloads.

"Adversaries exploit the complexity of the cloud and the explosion of AI workloads, while legacy tools leave defenders chasing threats," said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. "CrowdStrike stops breaches by unifying runtime protection, shift-left security, and real-time detection in a single platform. Frost & Sullivan reinforces that only a unified platform that delivers end-to-end protection across cloud, identity, endpoint, and data is required to stop the modern adversary."

Key report findings and comments include:

CrowdStrike is a Runtime Protection and Cloud Detection and Response Leader

"CrowdStrike's excellent runtime protection and CDR capabilities to detect and respond to sophisticated cyberattacks, including high-profile threats, is expected to drive its growth in the cloud workload runtime and CDR moving forward."

Frost declares that CrowdStrike is " an excellent candidate for organizations seeking to enhance their cloud security posture and detection and response capabilities against evolving threats. "

Extensive Shift-Left Protection

CrowdStrike's extensive shift-left capabilities " significantly reduce noise and accelerate remediation by identifying vulnerabilities and misconfigurations early, before workloads are deployed in the production environment ."

Cloud Security in a Unified Platform

"CrowdStrike's unified cloud security approach helps bridge gaps between development and security teams, enhance collaboration across DevSecOps and cloud security initiatives while maintaining operational efficiency in fast-paced environments."

CrowdStrike: the Center of the Cybersecurity Ecosystem

CrowdStrike is the platform that customers and partners build on – Frost notes CrowdStrike go to market includes " 1,900+ global solution providers, 500+ MSSPs and GSIs, and 420+ technology integrations, to drive growth and adoption ."

" In 2025, it became the first cybersecurity ISV to surpass $1B in AWS Marketplace sales and achieved significant growth on Google Cloud Marketplace in its first year ."

To learn more about the 2025 Frost Radar™: Cloud Workload Protection Platforms, visit here and read our blog .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved.

