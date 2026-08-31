CrowdStrike Launches AI Partner Specialization, Defining Cybersecurity's Ecosystem for the Agentic Era

CrowdStrike Launches AI Partner Specialization, Defining Cybersecurity's Ecosystem for the Agentic Era

CrowdStrike gives partners the expertise, access, and economics to build, resell, manage, and deliver secure AI transformation at enterprise scale

Fal.Con 2026 CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced its new AI Partner Specialization within the CrowdStrike Accelerate Partner Program , advancing a new ecosystem model for securing the agentic enterprise.

As AI moves from experimentation into the core of business operations, enterprises need more than individual security point products. They need a trusted ecosystem spanning the infrastructure, models, data, applications, identity, development platforms, and services that power AI with security integrated across the entire AI lifecycle. CrowdStrike is bringing that ecosystem together.

The new AI Partner Specialization gives partners new ways to build, resell, manage, and deliver AI-powered security with CrowdStrike, aligning partner expertise, access, and economics with how enterprises are adopting and consuming AI. For customers, it creates a broader ecosystem of specialized partners capable of helping them securely move from AI adoption to production and scale.

"AI is reshaping the enterprise, creating an entirely new technology stack, operating model, and attack surface – and security must be foundational to all of it," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "CrowdStrike is bringing together the ecosystem that will secure the agentic era. We're giving partners the expertise, access, and economics to build, resell, manage, and deliver security with CrowdStrike as customers transform with AI. This is bigger than a partner program: it's how we scale trusted AI innovation across the industry and give every organization the confidence to put AI to work."

A Security Ecosystem Built for Enterprise AI
The CrowdStrike AI Partner Specialization creates four ways for partners to lead in the agentic era:

  • Resell: Accelerate AI-powered security adoption through CrowdStrike® Falcon Flex , aligning partner growth with how customers consume AI.
  • Manage: Deliver CrowdStrike AI through managed services, helping customers deploy and scale AI-powered security while creating recurring revenue opportunities.
  • Build: Develop and publish AI-powered agents integrated with the Falcon® platform through Charlotte AI AgentWorks and Falcon Foundry.
  • Deliver: Design and deploy agentic AI transformations, enabling systems integrators and services partners to lead customers from adoption through enterprise-scale deployment.

Across each path, CrowdStrike provides the readiness, technical access, marketing support, and incentives partners need to differentiate and grow – while giving customers greater choice and access to trusted expertise, services, and innovation to securely adopt and scale AI.

Creating Trust for the Agentic Ecosystem
CrowdStrike is also creating a trusted path for partner-built AI agents to move from innovation to enterprise deployment. A new Verified Agent certification validates partner-built agents against CrowdStrike requirements, giving customers greater confidence in the agents they deploy and partners a path to bring their innovations to market through the CrowdStrike Marketplace .

Supporting Partner Quotes

Accenture
"Successful enterprise AI reinvention requires more than technology. It demands both top-down direction and bottom-up execution to securely redesign how businesses operate. By combining Accenture's deep industry expertise with CrowdStrike's AI Partner Specialization, clients can securely scale AI innovation and drive enterprise-wide impact." – Harpreet Sidhu, global cybersecurity lead, Accenture

Anthropic
"AI agents are changing how work gets done across the enterprise, making security foundational to how organizations adopt and scale AI. CrowdStrike's AI Partner Specialization brings together the expertise and innovation customers need to deploy AI with confidence." – Ashraf Alhashim, enterprise GTM lead cyber, Anthropic

CoreWeave
"AI is moving into production at unprecedented speed and scale. CrowdStrike's AI Partner Specialization connects the infrastructure, security, and expertise enterprises need to run AI securely at scale." – Jon Jones, chief revenue officer, CoreWeave

JetStream
"AI is changing how enterprises build, operate, and secure their businesses. CrowdStrike's AI Partner Specialization gives partners a powerful path to bring AI innovation to customers securely and at scale." – Jared Phipps, COO, JetStream Security

World Wide Technology
"Customers want to move fast with AI without adding complexity or risk. CrowdStrike's AI Partner Specialization gives partners more ways to help customers securely adopt, operationalize, and scale AI across the enterprise." – Chris Konrad, VP, global cyber, World Wide Technology

For more information on the CrowdStrike Accelerate Partner Program, visit our website .

About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

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