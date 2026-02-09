CrowdStrike is the Only Vendor Named as a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for External Attack Surface Management Report

CrowdStrike is the only vendor named a Customers' Choice in both years the report has been issued

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it is the only vendor named a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer' for External Attack Surface Management (EASM) report , 1 making CrowdStrike the only company with this distinction in both years the report has been published. Delivered as part of the unified CrowdStrike Falcon® platform , Falcon® Exposure Management helps security teams reduce risk by identifying known and unknown assets across their external attack surface and internal systems, and prioritizing the vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited based on how adversaries target their environment and asset criticality.

"To us, being the only vendor to be named a Customers' Choice reflects the trust organizations place in CrowdStrike to solve one of security's most challenging problems: finding and fixing vulnerabilities at scale," said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. "By unifying AI-powered risk prioritization and remediation across every layer of enterprise risk, CrowdStrike sets the standard for exposure management in the AI era."

What Customers Are Saying

Here is a sampling of our reviews :

  • Powerful External Attack Surface Visibility With Strong Risk Prioritization and Seamless Falcon Integration: "The platform provides clear visibility into our external attack surface, identifying both known and unknown assets that were previously blind spots." – System Engineer, IT Services
  • Asset Transparency and Accuracy: "Overall, it's been a valuable and eye-opening experience. The tool has helped us clearly understand the risks linked to our public-facing assets." – Manager, IT Security & Risk Management, Education
  • Monitors External Assets and Detects Known Security Issues Effectively: "This has been a great addition to our security platform to monitor our external facing assets and detect any known issues or misconfigurations." – Senior Security Engineer, Energy & Utilities

Why Customers Choose CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike enables organizations to identify, prioritize, and remediate the vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited, using adversary intelligence and real-world attack paths to eliminate risk before impact. Key features and benefits include:

  • AI-Powered Risk Prioritization: Pinpoint the 5% of vulnerabilities driving 95% of risk 2 with patented ExPRT.AI . By analyzing adversary behavior, active exploits, and real-world threat intelligence, organizations can focus on the risks that matter most.
  • Continuous Network Assessment: Eliminate outdated vulnerability management tools and extend AI-powered risk prioritization to network assets without additional scanners, agents, or hardware.
  • Cross-Domain Exposure Management: Provides a single, consolidated view of exposures and attack paths across endpoints, cloud workloads, OT/IoT, and network assets leading to business-critical assets and data.
  • Unified Risk-Based Patching: The combination of Falcon Exposure Management and Risk-based Patching with Falcon® for IT accelerates cybersecurity and IT consolidation on CrowdStrike, enabling organizations to identify, prioritize, and fix the vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited through a single console and workflow.

Additional Resources

  • To learn more about CrowdStrike's recognition in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer' for External Attack Surface Management report, please visit our website and read our blog .
  • To learn more about CrowdStrike Falcon Exposure Management, visit our website .

GARTNER and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

1 Gartner, Voice of the Customer for External Attack Surface Management, Peer Contributors, December 31, 2025

2 Falcon Exposure Management Data

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

