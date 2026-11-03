CrowdStrike Introduces the AI Kill Switch for AI Safety

CrowdStrike Introduces the AI Kill Switch for AI Safety

The AI Kill Switch gives defenders the power to terminate rogue agents at the root, with a human in control, so enterprises can adopt AI with confidence

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the AI Kill Switch in Falcon Guardian giving security teams the ultimate human control over AI agents. If an agent breaks out of its intended behavior, a defender can terminate it where it runs, block it from launching again, and cut off its enterprise network access.

"AI safety is how you get the full benefit of AI. When you deploy agents with a kill switch, you stay in control," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "For the first time, security is simultaneously the accelerant and the safety net for technology adoption. The AI Kill Switch puts power in the hands of the people to realize AI safety."

AI Safety Lets Enterprises Move Faster with AI

AI agents work with system-level access, across endpoints, cloud, and SaaS. They chain steps, hit obstacles, and can take actions no one authorized, even when no adversary is involved. Enterprises will only deploy agents at scale if they are sure they can stay in control of them.

In the case of a rogue agent, the AI Kill Switch will give the security decision-maker the final control: terminate the agent at its root, where it runs. It starts on the endpoint, where the Falcon sensor already operates, and builds on what Falcon Guardian already sees: what an agent is told to do, what it communicates, and what it executes.

How the AI Kill Switch Works

  • Terminate the Running Agent: The Falcon sensor stops the agent from executing, first at the Gateway, and soon on the endpoint, so a malicious or misbehaving agent does not keep running while teams investigate.
  • Block it from Running Again: Falcon Guardian policy keeps the agent from relaunching on the targeted host or host group.
  • Cut Off its Network Access: The agent loses its enterprise network access.
  • Human in Control, Fully Logged: An authorized administrator triggers the action, and every action is recorded in the audit trail.

"We want our teams to use AI agents. If one goes off course, the AI Kill Switch gives our security team the final say," said Rick Orloff, CISO at Everpure. "It runs on the Falcon sensor we already have, and that's what lets us say yes to more agents and more AI, faster."

Part of Falcon Guardian

Falcon Guardian already discovers the AI agents running in the enterprise, enforces policy on what they can do, and detects attacks against them. The AI Kill Switch adds the ultimate human control: the decision to stop an agent, placed in the hands of the security leaders accountable for it.

The AI Kill Switch is available today. To learn more about the Kill Switch and new Falcon Guardian innovations, visit here .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes discussion of unreleased services or features. Any unreleased services or features referenced here are still in development and subject to change. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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