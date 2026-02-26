CrowdStrike Fal.Con Gov Accelerates National Cyber Defense in the AI Threat Era

CrowdStrike Fal.Con Gov Accelerates National Cyber Defense in the AI Threat Era

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced Fal.Con Gov 2026 is taking place March 18 in Washington, D.C. Fal.Con Gov gathers government security leaders to advance strategy, operational execution, and AI-driven defense to protect the nation's most critical systems. Now in its third year, this must-attend event brings together senior policymakers, national security, defense, and public sector cybersecurity leaders, including White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, CISA Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Nick Anderson, Department of War CIO Kirsten Davies , and more.

"Government defenders carry one of the most critical missions in the world. In the AI era, defending the nation requires real-time intelligence, AI-driven innovation, and coordinated operations aligned to mission outcomes," said Michael Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike. "Fal.Con Gov convenes federal leaders to advance those capabilities and strengthen the defense of the nation's most critical systems."

Under the 2026 theme "Cybersecurity Is National Security," Fal.Con Gov features visionary keynotes from CrowdStrike President Michael Sentonas, SVP of Counter Adversary Operations Adam Meyers, CTIO Alex Ionescu, and General Manager of AIDR Oliver Friedrichs. The program also includes insights from CrowdStrike CIO Justin Acquaro, CISO Adam Zoller, and many others, along with fireside conversations featuring senior government leaders.

This year's event includes an expanded lineup of breakout sessions , expert panels , and hands-on experiences, tailored to government defenders: Leading government CISOs exploring their evolving role in an era of AI and persistent threats, expert-led explorations of CrowdStrike's innovations and roadmap, and in-depth looks at emerging cyber strategies, AI-accelerated threats, and proven defense approaches.

Other valuable sessions at Fal.Con Gov includes:

  • CrowdStrike's signature Adversary Underground , with jaw-dropping breach stories, war-room moments, and behind-the-scenes insights you won't hear anywhere else.
  • The popular Adversary Tradecraft series, with real adversary tactics and mindsets to strengthen defenses against modern, AI-driven threats.
  • Tech Tuesday , a full-day event featuring expanded hands-on workshops and breakouts, enhanced CrowdStrike Survivor Games for Cloud, SOC and IT teams, and top-tier networking opportunities.
  • Fal.Con One for Gov, CrowdStrike's exclusive CxO program for senior executives, focusing on the future of cybersecurity, AI, and strategies to outpace adversaries.
  • CrowdStrike University training courses for sharpening skills and advancing operational impact.

Fal.Con Gov attendees will have ample opportunities to meet companies working alongside CrowdStrike to protect government, the Defense Industrial Base, and public-sector institutions, with over 20 partners from across the ecosystem joining the event to share proven capabilities, real-world use cases, and solutions designed to support mission-critical security operations.

Fal.Con Gov 2026 Partner Sponsors include:

  • Premier Sponsor: AWS, Carahsoft
  • Platinum Sponsors: Dell Technologies, Kroll, TD SYNNEX Public Sector
  • Gold Sponsors: Abnormal AI, Airlock Digital, AppGate, CDW, Cloudflare, ColorTokens Fed Solutions, Corelight, Druva, Extrahop, NETbuilder, NinjaOne, Okta, Rubrik, SHI, Thundercat, Zscaler Government Solutions

Register Today

Fal.Con Gov will be held at the Ronald Reagan Building on March 18. To register and view details on the event agenda, visit us online .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

