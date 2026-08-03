CrowdStrike Fal.Con 2026 Sells Out at Record Pace as the Industry Races to Secure AI

CrowdStrike Fal.Con 2026 Sells Out at Record Pace as the Industry Races to Secure AI

More than 10,000 attendees, 150 ecosystem sponsors, and 4,000 leading organizations from 71 countries will converge on Mandalay Bay to advance cybersecurity's response to the agentic era

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that Fal.Con 2026 has sold out, reaching capacity faster than any previous year. The surge in demand reflects a new reality: the more AI organizations adopt, the more cybersecurity they require. Fal.Con brings together the world's top defenders, innovators, and researchers to define how the industry secures the agentic era on the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform . From August 31 September 3, more than 10,000 attendees and 4,000 leading organizations from 71 countries will converge on Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

"Fal.Con has become the signature event defining cybersecurity's future," said Jennifer Johnson, chief marketing officer at CrowdStrike. "AI is creating the largest surge in security demand since enterprises moved to the cloud. Every CEO and board member is asking the same questions: how do we accelerate AI adoption, how do we secure AI, and how do we stop AI-accelerated adversaries? Mandalay Bay has a new marquee event, and it's where the industry will unite for answers."

Under this year's theme, Securing the AI Revolution, CrowdStrike CEO and founder George Kurtz will deliver the opening keynote , with architects of the AI era joining him to headline three days of mainstage sessions. The 500+ session catalog will feature more than 200 customer- and partner-led presentations from leading innovators like AWS, Anthropic, Dell, Google, NVIDIA, and OpenAI focused on protecting AI, transforming security operations, and stopping breaches.

New this year, the Trust in AI: CxO Exchange will connect CIOs and CISOs for invitation-only discussions on the opportunities and risks of AI transformation, including AI-driven threats, governance, resilience, and board oversight. Fal.Con 2026 will also debut the inaugural Day Zero Threat Research Summit where top researchers from Cisco Talos, CrowdStrike, Dreadnode, Google, Palo Alto Networks, and more will unveil original research on AI-enabled tradecraft, nation-state operations, and vulnerability exploitation.

With the most partners in the conference's history, Fal.Con will welcome the industry's leading GSIs, managed services providers, and ISVs, kicking off with CrowdStrike's annual Global Partner Summit. The Summit will host more than 1,000 participants focused on accelerating growth and delivering the Falcon platform to stop breaches.

Attendees can deepen their expertise through CrowdStrike University training courses covering the skills defenders need to secure the agentic enterprise. More than 100 hands-on workshops and Survivor Games will immerse participants in realistic attack scenarios, building practical experience responding to AI-driven threats. In addition, dedicated industry exchanges for critical infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, public sector, and retail and hospitality will unite peers for sector-specific programming, threat briefings, and discussions focused on the evolving risks facing each sector.

Join Fal.Con Virtually

Fal.Con 2026 offers an on-demand digital experience. Register for Fal.Con Digital to access keynote livestreams the week of the event and 100+ sessions after the event. All keynotes will also be livestreamed on CrowdStrike's YouTube channel – subscribe now to watch live when Fal.Con opens August 31.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

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