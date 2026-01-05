CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA Select 35 Startups for the 2026 Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator

Global startups to receive mentorship, partnership support, and investment opportunities to accelerate the next generation of AI-driven cloud security innovation

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the 35 startups selected for its third annual Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NVIDIA through its Inception program , fueling the next generation of AI-driven cloud security innovation. Chosen from hundreds of global applicants, the elite group was selected for the strength of their innovation, potential to make market impact, and caliber of their teams.

The free, eight-week program runs from today through March 3, 2026, providing startups with mentorship, technical expertise, funding and go-to-market support, along with access to top cybersecurity experts and global visibility across partner ecosystems.

The program will culminate in a final pitch day for five finalists during the RSA Conference in San Francisco on March 24, 2026, where an expert panel will select one innovation award winner, with potential for investment from the CrowdStrike Falcon® Fund .

"The Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator has become a launchpad for the next era of AI-driven security innovators," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "This year's cohort reflects a global movement: founders building cloud- and identity-first defenses that put security teams ahead of the speed and scale of AI-emboldened adversaries. With AWS and NVIDIA, we're creating community and growing "the crowd," giving these startups the opportunity to turn breakthrough ideas into market-shaping technologies, and push the industry forward."

"Startups continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in AI-driven security," said Chris Grusz, managing director, technology partnerships at AWS. "The third year of the Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator once again brings together the power and expertise of AWS, CrowdStrike, and NVIDIA to help these innovators accelerate development, strengthen their platforms, and scale their transformative solutions faster."

"AI is reshaping cybersecurity at every level, demanding new approaches that can operate at cloud scale and defender speed," said Bartley Richardson, senior director of agentic AI and cybersecurity engineering at NVIDIA. "Through the accelerator, NVIDIA, AWS, and CrowdStrike are empowering startups with the compute, frameworks and guidance they need to advance agentic AI and build the next wave of intelligent, resilient security technologies."

The 2026 cohort (stealth companies not included):

To learn more about the AWS, CrowdStrike, and NVIDIA Cybersecurity Accelerator, visit here .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

