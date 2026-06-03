CrowdStrike Appoints Bartley Richardson as Chief AI and Autonomous Systems Officer

CrowdStrike Appoints Bartley Richardson as Chief AI and Autonomous Systems Officer

Former NVIDIA engineering leader for agentic and cybersecurity AI to accelerate CrowdStrike's AI advantage on the path to AGI

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the appointment of Dr. Bartley Richardson as Chief AI and Autonomous Systems Officer. Richardson now leads CrowdStrike's AI strategy, advancing its structural data advantage into more autonomous, deterministic security outcomes stopping breaches and accelerating the Company's lead on the path to artificial general intelligence (AGI).

CrowdStrike is the leading net data creator in cybersecurity, and the platform of record for stopping breaches. The Falcon® platform generates proprietary, real-time data from customer environments and world-class threat intelligence that no other company has, powering agentic security innovation. As AI drives a surge in exploitable vulnerabilities and adversaries weaponize it to move faster and with greater sophistication, the demand for autonomous, machine-speed response has never been greater.

"CrowdStrike pioneered AI-native cybersecurity. Our data advantage is structural; no one else has the sensors, the telemetry, the expert validation, and the closed-loop system to stop breaches at machine speed," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "The best AI builders want to solve the hardest problems with the best data. That's why Bartley joins us."

Richardson joins CrowdStrike from NVIDIA, where he led engineering for agentic AI, cybersecurity AI, and AI infrastructure, focused on solving large-scale data challenges and building systems that transform data into AI-driven security outcomes. He led the development of foundational technologies for AI agents, including NVIDIA's NeMo Agent Toolkit and the AI-Q research assistant, enabling organizations to operationalize AI at scale.

At CrowdStrike, Richardson will advance the Company's structural AI advantage in pursuit of Security AGI. CrowdStrike's threat hunters, MDR analysts, and incident responders produce expert-labeled data as a byproduct of operations – cyber Reinforced Learning from Human Feedback at scale – generating signals no frontier model can replicate. By leveraging this AI flywheel, where data, models, agents, and human expertise reinforce one another, he will drive autonomous, deterministic security outcomes at scale while advancing Charlotte AI , the agentic SOC, and AI Detection and Response (AIDR) – extending CrowdStrike's leadership in AI-native cybersecurity. His goal: drive the SOC to level 5 autonomy, fundamentally changing the dynamics of security outcomes and staffing for cybersecurity in the AI era.

"Cybersecurity is one of the defining challenges of the AI era, encapsulating massive data, constant noise, and the need to make the right decisions in real time," said Richardson. "Modern cybersecurity isn't just about stopping threats; it's ensuring organizations can deploy AI safely, at speed, with confidence. CrowdStrike's data, platform, and mission put us on the path to deliver security superintelligence, where machines and humans stop breaches together."

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

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