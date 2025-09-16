CrowdStrike and Salesforce Partner to Secure the Future of AI-Powered Business

Integration of Falcon Shield with Salesforce Security Center and Charlotte AI with Agentforce delivers enhanced protection, visibility, and faster response for mission-critical AI agents, applications, and workflows

Fal.Con 2025, Las Vegas CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Salesforce the world's #1 AI CRM, today announced a new strategic partnership to enhance the security of AI agents and applications built on Agentforce and the Salesforce Platform . Through integrations between CrowdStrike Falcon® Shield and Salesforce Security Center Salesforce admins and security professionals will gain enhanced visibility, compliance support, and protection for mission-critical workflows simplifying operations and uniting business and security teams on a shared foundation of trust in the agentic era.

The partnership also enables customers to access CrowdStrike's agentic security analyst, Charlotte AI , through Agentforce for Security and use it to work directly alongside teammates in Slack, flagging potential threats and recommending actions in a conversational manner as any other employee would.

As agents join the workforce, security teams must understand what they are doing, trace them back to their human creators, and prevent them from becoming over privileged or compromised. CrowdStrike and Salesforce are meeting this challenge by delivering the visibility and control needed to secure the future of AI-powered business.

"Adversaries are already targeting AI agents and applications with identity-based attacks. Together with Salesforce, we're extending the power of the Falcon platform to protect mission-critical workflows and secure the next generation of AI-powered business," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "By integrating Falcon Shield into Salesforce Security Center and bringing Charlotte AI into Agentforce, business and security teams gain a unified view of risk and response – protecting today's operations while enabling tomorrow's AI-driven enterprise."

"A key to unlocking the full potential of agentic AI lies in the ability to secure it," said Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and Global Partnerships at Salesforce. "Our partnership with CrowdStrike ensures that our customers can build their agentic enterprises on Salesforce while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance."

Through the integration of Falcon Shield, which provides visibility and automated response to threats targeting SaaS applications, with Salesforce Security Center, which provides one comprehensive view of permissions and controls across the company's Salesforce environment, customers gain:

  • Visibility and Accountability: Trace agents to their human creators, enabling a clear chain of accountability and privilege governance.
  • Proactive Risky Behavior Detection: Flag misconfigurations, overprivileged agents, and unusual activity inside Salesforce in real time.
  • Automatic Threat Containment: Automate response actions with Falcon® Fusion – such as blocking risky access or disabling compromised agents – directly from Salesforce Security Center.
  • Unified AI Agent Protection: Combine Falcon Shield, Falcon® Next-Gen Identity Security , and Falcon® Cloud Security to deliver end-to-end control over Agentforce agents and applications.

By bringing Charlotte AI into Slack through Agentforce for Security, CrowdStrike and Salesforce empower teams to quickly and efficiently handle security incidents without having to switch applications:

  • Accelerated Incident Response: Instantly create dedicated incident channels in Slack to coordinate response.
  • Conversational Threat Investigation: Use natural language to query Charlotte AI for immediate answers on threats, hosts, and data.
  • Real-Time Remediation: Isolate compromised devices or take other response actions directly from Slack, ensuring swift containment.

Together, CrowdStrike and Salesforce deliver stronger protection and visibility for mission-critical workflows – enabling enterprises to embrace AI securely today while building the foundation for future innovation.

Availability :

  • The Falcon Shield integration will be available from within the Salesforce Security Center and on the Salesforce AppExchange this year.
  • Charlotte AI will be integrating into Slack via Agentforce for Security and available via the AgentExchange and Slack Marketplace this year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes descriptions of products, features, or functionality which may not currently be generally available. Any such references are provided for informational purposes only. The development, release, and timing of all features or functionality remain at our sole discretion and may change without notice. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Customers should make purchasing decisions based only on services and features that are currently generally available. For more information on our existing offerings please talk to your CrowdStrike representative.

