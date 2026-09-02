CrowdStrike and OpenAI Expand Partnership to Secure the Agentic Era

New collaboration secures Codex agents with Falcon Guardian, harnesses advanced reasoning of GPT-5.6 Cyber on the Falcon platform
Fal.Con 2026-- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced an expanded partnership with OpenAI to extend CrowdStrike enterprise security to Codex agents, and bring OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Cyber to the Falcon® platform . By securing AI agents at the point of execution and bringing advanced cyber reasoning to the Falcon platform, CrowdStrike and OpenAI help enable customers to adopt AI with confidence, and assess risk and prioritize action with greater speed, precision, and scale.
Securing Codex Agents with Falcon Guardian
Falcon® Guardian , CrowdStrike's AI Detection and Response (AIDR) solution, goes beyond posture and governance to control Codex agent activity at runtime. Where Codex agents execute, Falcon Guardian helps organizations understand agent activity, detect compromised or unauthorized behavior, and respond before threats spread across endpoint, SaaS, cloud, and browser environments.
- Discover Codex Agents: Gain a live inventory of supported Codex agents running across the enterprise – who deployed them, what they access, and their security status.
- Runtime Visibility: Connect Codex agent activity directly to Falcon telemetry to see what agents are doing in real time.
- Detect and Respond: Detect compromised or unauthorized Codex agent behavior and respond before it spreads.
- Enforce Controls: Define which supported agent actions are permitted, translating governance policy into enforceable runtime controls.
Harnessing GPT-5.6 Cyber
Advanced cyber reasoning delivers the most value when paired with relevant context, expert oversight, and well-designed workflows. Starting with the CrowdStrike Frontier AI Readiness and Resilience (FAIRR) Service and expanding across the Falcon platform, CrowdStrike combines adversary intelligence, frontline expertise, structured threat modeling, exploit validation, and workflow orchestration to focus GPT-5.6 Cyber advanced reasoning on precise, actionable assessments for defenders.
- Assess Frontier AI Risk: For approved, authorized defensive use cases, CrowdStrike's FAIRR Service applies GPT-5.6 Cyber within CrowdStrike's purpose-built cyber harness to assess risk, analyze attack paths, and inform remediation priorities with expert oversight.
"Securing the agentic era means controlling the AI agents organizations depend on, and harnessing frontier AI to assess and act on risk at machine speed," said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. "Together with OpenAI, we're doing both. Secure AI is the foundation for everything AI can do for the world."
"Status quo security is no longer enough, but AI gives defenders a real opportunity to become fundamentally stronger," said Greg Brockman, President and Co-founder of OpenAI. "Working with CrowdStrike brings frontier AI into the tools defenders already use, helping them move faster from finding a problem to securing their systems."
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
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