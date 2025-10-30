CrowdStrike and BT Partner to Transform UK SMB Cybersecurity

BT launches BT Business Antivirus Detect and Respond, powered by CrowdStrike Falcon Go, giving UK SMBs the same AI-powered protection trusted by the world's largest enterprises

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a strategic partnership with BT to launch BT Business Antivirus Detect and Respond, a new cybersecurity service powered by CrowdStrike Falcon® Go . Designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the UK, the solution combines CrowdStrike's industry-leading AI-native protection with BT's around-the-clock expert services to stop breaches.

According to CrowdStrike's State of SMB Cybersecurity Survey while most SMBs increasingly understand today's growing cyber risks, limited resources prevent them from adopting advanced technology only 11% currently use AI-powered defenses. Combined with a lack of in-house security expertise, many SMBs remain vulnerable to modern cyber threats.

To help bridge this gap, BT Business Antivirus Detect and Respond, powered by CrowdStrike Falcon Go, delivers award-winning, AI-powered protection for SMBs, built to stop ransomware and breaches. Tailored for smaller businesses, the service can be deployed quickly and easily, with ongoing support from BT's security experts for installation, protection, and incident response. Together, CrowdStrike and BT are making cybersecurity simple, accessible, and effective – empowering UK SMBs to stop breaches and grow with confidence.

"This partnership brings together two leaders with a shared mission to transform cybersecurity for a nation – bringing the United Kingdom's small and medium-sized businesses the same AI-powered protection once reserved for the world's largest enterprises," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Together, CrowdStrike and BT are redefining what's possible for SMBs: turning cybersecurity from a barrier into a business advantage so they can innovate, grow, and compete with confidence."

"Our customers tell us they need protection from the latest threats without added complexity," said Chris Sims, chief commercial officer at BT Business. "With BT Business Antivirus Detect and Respond, we're giving SMBs access to world-class protection from CrowdStrike, combined with trusted support from BT. It's easy to install, simple to use, and built to protect – so businesses can stay focused on what matters most."

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business covers companies and public services; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 700 communications providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

