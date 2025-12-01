CrowdStrike Advances Next-Gen SIEM and Cloud Security Access on AWS with Streamlined Onboarding, Flexible Pricing, and Cost-Efficient Data Access

CrowdStrike becomes the first cybersecurity partner to deliver an enhanced version of SaaS Quick Launch in AWS Marketplace for fully integrated Falcon Next-Gen SIEM; CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon Cloud Security are available on a pay-as-you-go basis for new AWS customers
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced new integrations and consumption options in AWS Marketplace that make it even easier for customers to secure and operationalize workloads on AWS in an integrated, out-of-the box experience.
CrowdStrike is the first cybersecurity partner to deliver an enhanced version of SaaS Quick Launch in AWS Marketplace for Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM , combining automated configuration with new pay-as-you-go access. This streamlined deployment model gives organizations an even faster, more flexible, and cost-efficient way to adopt CrowdStrike's industry-leading protection for AWS customers globally. Falcon® Cloud Security is also available on a pay-as-you-go basis through AWS Marketplace.
Accenture also joins as the inaugural launch partner to help organizations accelerate adoption of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM for AWS and optimize third-party data integrations across complex environments.
Simplified Onboarding with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM for AWS
The enhanced onboarding experience for Falcon Next-Gen SIEM in AWS Marketplace delivers a single location, guided setup that connects directly to core AWS security services – including AWS CloudTrail, AWS Security Hub, and Amazon GuardDuty. This simplified workflow automatically discovers active data sources and begins ingesting telemetry within minutes, eliminating manual configuration and accelerating time-to-value.
By streamlining how customers connect their AWS environments to CrowdStrike, organizations can unify data from endpoints, cloud workloads, and identities with AWS telemetry to deliver comprehensive, cross-domain threat detection and response.
"CrowdStrike and AWS are transforming how security is delivered in the cloud," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Together, we're removing friction so customers can innovate fearlessly, accelerate outcomes, and stop breaches faster."
Flexible, Pay-As-You-Go Consumption
To meet customers where they are, CrowdStrike is introducing pay-as-you-go pricing for both Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon Cloud Security in AWS Marketplace. The new model enables customers to start protecting AWS workloads in minutes, pay only for what they use, and scale as their environments grow – all through AWS's unified billing and procurement system. This approach makes advanced protection accessible to organizations of any size while simplifying how security is purchased and managed in the cloud. Pay-as-you-go customers also become strong candidates for CrowdStrike's Falcon Flex subscription model as they expand platform adoption.
"AWS Marketplace is the fastest, most efficient way for customers to procure cloud solutions with unified billing, streamlined purchasing, and simplified configuration," said Matt Yanchyshyn, vice president of marketplace at AWS. "With CrowdStrike's enhanced onboarding experience in AWS Marketplace, we're making it seamless for customers to connect Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to critical AWS services like AWS CloudTrail, AWS Security Hub, and Amazon GuardDuty – all through a guided setup experience. Combined with pay-as-you-go pricing, customers can discover, configure, and deploy protection faster than ever, ensuring a seamless experience from purchase to protection."
Expanded Integrations for Faster, Cost-Efficient Operations
CrowdStrike is expanding Falcon Next-Gen SIEM capabilities for AWS with real-time response powered by Amazon EventBridge, eliminating the latency of traditional batch processes. Detections from AWS Security Hub and Amazon GuardDuty now stream into the Falcon platform instantly, enabling immediate investigation and response.
CrowdStrike is also introducing new federated search capabilities via Amazon Athena, providing fast and flexible access to data stored in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). Customers can query data in place — without re-ingestion or duplication — to investigate incidents, perform audits, and build operational insights. Together, these integrations deliver an AWS-optimized approach to detection and response that is both scalable and cost-efficient.
Accelerating Adoption with Accenture
As the inaugural launch partner for Falcon Next-Gen SIEM on AWS, Accenture will help customers accelerate implementation and fine-tune data integrations across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. Together, AWS, CrowdStrike, and Accenture are enabling organizations to unify their security data, leverage AI-driven insights, and modernize security operations with cloud-scale visibility, speed, and simplicity.
"Clients are looking to modernize their security operations with cloud-scale visibility, rapid speed, and streamlined simplicity," said Rex Thexton, chief technology officer for Accenture's cybersecurity practice. "By partnering with CrowdStrike and AWS, we're enabling organizations to unify security data, leverage AI-driven insights, and transform how they detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats across their entire digital estate."
Together, AWS and CrowdStrike are removing friction from cloud security and data management – helping customers achieve faster time-to-value, simplify operations, and strengthen protection across their AWS environments.
For more information on the CrowdStrike-AWS collaboration , visit CrowdStrike at AWS re:Invent booth #1102.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.
CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial
© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251130423510/en/
Media Contacts
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com