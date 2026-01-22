CrowdStrike Achieves ISO 42001 Certification for Responsible AI-Powered Cybersecurity

Certification accelerates leadership in trusted AI governance, enabling organizations to outpace AI-accelerated threats with speed and control
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, validating its disciplined, externally audited approach to the responsible design, development, and operation of AI-powered cybersecurity. This certification spans core CrowdStrike Falcon® platform capabilities, including CrowdStrike Endpoint Security , Falcon® Insight XDR , and CrowdStrike® Charlotte AI .
ISO 42001 provides organizations with a globally recognized framework as they navigate emerging AI standards and regulatory expectations. It reinforces trust in CrowdStrike's responsible AI governance and accelerates leadership in the AI era, delivering the speed, precision, and control to outpace AI-accelerated threats safely and at scale.
"CrowdStrike is among the first cybersecurity companies to achieve ISO 42001 certification, the world's first AI management system standard," said Michael Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike. "For a cybersecurity vendor, responsible AI governance is foundational. This certification validates the maturity, discipline, and leadership behind how we develop and operate AI across the Falcon platform."
AI-Accelerated Threats Demand AI-Powered Protection
CrowdStrike pioneered AI-native cybersecurity and continues to deliver the platform innovation needed to stop evolving threats. Modern adversaries are weaponizing AI to scale attacks faster than defenders can respond. To safely gain the speed advantage, organizations need AI-powered protection built for the realities adversaries ignore. Defenders must operate under AI governance, regulation, and accountability that attackers do not – requiring AI that delivers intelligent automation, adheres to standards, and avoids introducing risk.
Innovation for the Agentic Era
The AI-native Falcon platform continuously analyzes behaviors and delivers real-time protection across the entire attack surface. Charlotte AI defines cybersecurity in the agentic era, elevating analysts from alert handlers to orchestrators of the agentic SOC. Intelligent agents trained on years of expertise from the world's top SOC operators automate time-consuming tasks across the security lifecycle – always under defender control – freeing analysts to focus on the strategic decisions that strengthen security. Charlotte AI powers the agentic SOC on these foundational innovations:
- The Agentic Security Workforce provides mission-ready agents trained on human expertise and response actions from Falcon® Complete and incident response engagements.
- Charlotte AI AgentWorks enables organizations to build and customize their own agents without writing a single line of code.
- Charlotte Agentic SOAR is the orchestration layer that allows CrowdStrike, custom-built, and third-party agents to work together as one coordinated defense system guided by human expertise.
Responsible Agentic Transformation
Charlotte AI operates within a model of bounded autonomy, ensuring security teams maintain full oversight of AI-driven decisions and define when and how AI-driven and automated actions occur. AI data, models, and agents are protected with governance and controls designed for highly regulated environments.
Accelerating CrowdStrike's ongoing commitment to protecting the security and privacy of customer and organizational data in the AI era, ISO 42001 certification was awarded following an extensive audit conducted by an independent, accredited certification body. The assessment evaluated CrowdStrike's AI management system, including governance, policies, risk management, and development practices for designing, deploying, and operating AI responsibly.
To learn more about CrowdStrike's ISO 42001 certification, visit the CrowdStrike Compliance and Certification Page .
