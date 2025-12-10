CrowdStrike Achieves 100% Detection and 100% Protection in the Most Demanding MITRE ATT&CK® Enterprise Evaluations to Date

CrowdStrike embraces MITRE's first real-world cross-domain attack simulation, delivering perfect scores with no false positives

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) delivered 100% detection and 100% protection with no false positives in the 2025 MITRE ATT&CK® Enterprise Evaluations the most technically demanding in the program's history. Through MITRE's first-ever cloud adversary emulation with attacks that moved across identity, endpoint, and cloud, the unified Falcon® platform demonstrated the architectural advantage required to stop modern cross-domain threats.

"These were the most challenging MITRE evaluations yet, and we participated to give the industry a transparent view into which platforms have the architecture to stop real-world threats," said Michael Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike. "Delivering 100% detection, 100% protection, and no false positives across these highly sophisticated, cross-domain attacks is a major achievement. The results show the power of the unified Falcon platform – complete protection with a first-class analyst experience that eliminates noise and complexity while accelerating response."

Testing Unified Platform Capabilities Against Real-World, Cross-Domain Attacks

This year's MITRE evaluations expanded beyond endpoint techniques to assess true platform capabilities in defending against real-world attacks that move across identity, endpoint, and cloud. As the leading unified security platform participating in this year's evaluations, CrowdStrike achieved 100% detection and 100% protection with no false positives across the full attack sequence.

In the most demanding evaluations to date, MITRE exercised full cross-domain tradecraft, effectively testing the strength of the underlying platform architecture – not just its detections. To execute this expanded scope, MITRE emulated real-world attacks from Chinese state-sponsored espionage group MUSTANG PANDA, and eCrime group SCATTERED SPIDER – two adversaries known for their sophistication, stealth, and ability to compromise cloud environments. It also introduced new early-stage techniques to assess whether a platform can detect and contain activity before attackers can establish a foothold or move laterally.

The Falcon platform delivered complete detection and protection at every stage, stopping credential abuse, lateral movement, and cloud exploitation exactly as exercised in MITRE's scenarios – demonstrating the power of a single, unified platform to stop modern cross-domain attacks.

Additional Resources

  • To learn more about how CrowdStrike achieved a perfect detection and protection score, read our blog .
  • For full results and more information about the evaluations, visit here .
  • To register for the CrowdStrike CrowdCast on the MITRE ATT&CK® Enterprise Evaluations on December 17 (AMER), December 18 (APJ), or January 8 (Europe), visit here .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

