Continued Growth Towards Cloud Microservices

Market NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold Virtual 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Cronos will be conducting the meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the 2023 Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including a chance to ask questions and vote.

The Company's proxy statement describing the formal business to be conducted at the meeting and containing detailed instructions about how to participate in the meeting is available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/financial-information/annual-meeting .

Access Information
Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Live Audio Webcast Online at: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CRON2023

Replay
A replay of the Annual Meeting will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website ( https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations ) starting about 24 hours after the meeting is finished.

About Cronos
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® and Lord Jones ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com .

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about Cronos' ability to launch new products and the launch of new products continuing to help increase Cronos' market share. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Group Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos GroupCRON:CACRONCannabis Investing
CRON:CA,CRON
The Conversation (0)
Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold Virtual 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Cronos will be conducting the meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the 2023 Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including a chance to ask questions and vote.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Opening of Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Marietta, GA

New dispensary provides first patient access to medical cannabis in the state

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the grand opening of Georgia's second medical cannabis dispensary. The new dispensary will be open 10 AM - 7 PM seven days a week and is located in Marietta, GA at 220 Cobb Parkway North.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Opening of Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Marietta, GA

New dispensary provides first patient access to medical cannabis in the state

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the grand opening of Georgia's second medical cannabis dispensary. The new dispensary will be open 10 AM - 7 PM seven days a week and is located in Marietta, GA at 220 Cobb Parkway North.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Georgia's First Medical Cannabis Dispensary

New dispensary in Macon provides first patient access to medical cannabis in the state

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the grand opening of Georgia's first medical cannabis dispensary in Macon . The new dispensary will be open 10 AM - 7 PM seven days a week and is located at 3556 Riverside Dr.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Georgia's First Medical Cannabis Dispensary

New dispensary in Macon provides first patient access to medical cannabis in the state

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the grand opening of Georgia's first medical cannabis dispensary in Macon . The new dispensary will be open 10 AM - 7 PM seven days a week and is located at 3556 Riverside Dr.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on May 10, 2023

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its first quarter 2023 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003

Passcode:

2035918

International: 1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

2035918

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/bR5Wgq9gJLx

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-first-quarter-2023-results-conference-call-on-may-10-2023-301809060.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

Cancellation of Santa Comba to be Appealed

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Related News

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Thieves Steal $20 Million in Gold Heist, Chile to Nationalize Lithium Industry

Battery Metals Investing

TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

Nickel Investing

Cancellation of Santa Comba to be Appealed

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×