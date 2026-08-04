Critical One Energy Engages Micon International for Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project Resource Definition

Critical One Energy Inc. (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF) ("Critical One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Micon International Limited ("Micon") has been selected to provide independent third-party technical review, compliance, and oversight of the Company's internal resource-definition program at its flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project ("Howells Lake Project"). Howells Lake is located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division and approximately 120 kilometres west of the Ring of Fire access corridor in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Micon will independently review the Company's technical data, geological interpretations and resource-definition workflow as the internal model expands beyond the historical resource. Its involvement is intended to identify technical and data gaps early, support efficient drill planning and help ensure that exploration capital is directed toward the information most important to defining the project's scale and continuity.

"With our 2026 and 2027 drilling campaign funded, we are now focused on converting exploration success into the technical data needed to support a potential future mineral resource estimate," said Duane Parnham, Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO of Critical One. "With approximately 7,000 metres of drilling completed and the program progressing according to plan, we are excited to work with Micon as we continue building our understanding of the Howells Lake antimony-gold deposit."

About Micon International Limited

Micon is a global multidisciplinary mining consultancy headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, that has provided independent services to the worldwide mining industry since 1988. Its capabilities include geological modelling, data management and quality assurance and quality control, mineral resource estimation, mining engineering, metallurgy, mineral economics and technical reporting under NI 43-101 and other international reporting standards.

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals and upstream energy company focused on metals essential to energy, technology and national defence supply chains. The Company is advancing the Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project, which provides Critical One with direct exposure to antimony, a critical metal of increasing strategic importance to Western nations, as well as meaningful gold exploration potential across the property. Backed by seasoned management expertise, Critical One is positioned to advance high-value mineral projects aligned with the rising demand for secure critical minerals supply. The Company also holds uranium and copper assets in Namibia, providing additional exposure to critical minerals and energy metals.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Duane Parnham
Executive Chairman & CEO
Critical One Energy Inc.
+1 (416) 489-0092
ir@criticaloneenergy.com

Media inquiries:

Adam Bello
Manager, Media & Analyst Relations
Primoris Group Inc.
+1 (416) 489-0092
media@primorisgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor CIRO accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's business strategy and objectives.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that: the Company will have the resources required in order to conduct its business as currently operated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the mining industry in general, and other risks as described in the Company's continuous disclosure record on SEDAR+.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307583

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