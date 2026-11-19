Critical One Energy Inc. (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: CTLOF) (FSE: 4EF) ("Critical One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its co-development partner, Solar International Core Canada ("SICC"), has engaged Process Research ORTECH Inc. ("PROORTECH"), under which PROORTECH will provide metallurgical services to advance Ontario antimony processing.
The engagement of PRO/ORTECH marks a further step in advancing Critical One's previously announced binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with SICC (see news release dated October 29, 2026). To support this work, Critical One has delivered selected HQ drill-core samples from its flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project ("Howells Lake") to PRO/ORTECH's facility in Mississauga, Ontario.
Located in the homelands of the Eabametoong First Nation, Thunder Bay Mining Division, Howells Lake is approximately 120 kilometres west of the Ring of Fire access corridor in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
Highlights:
SICC-PRO/ORTECH arrangement: The engagement brings PRO/ORTECH into the partnership as the metallurgical services provider for the Ontario facility being developed by Northlink Development Group Inc. ("Northlink").
Recovery and refining: PRO/ORTECH will evaluate antimony recovery and potential processing options for producing antimony trisulphide (Sb₂S₃) and/or antimony trioxide (Sb₂O₃) products.
Howells Lake samples delivered: Approximately 100 kilograms of selected HQ drill core from a five-hole, 789-metre metallurgical drilling program have been delivered to PRO/ORTECH for evaluation.
"Engaging Process Research ORTECH is a critical milestone in building an end-to-end domestic antimony supply chain in Ontario," said Babak Arefpour, Chief Executive Officer of Solar International Core Canada Ltd. "In discussions with government, the pairing of Critical One's high-grade Howells Lake feedstock with PRO/ORTECH's world-class metallurgical expertise and Northlink's development leadership, SICC is committed to advancing the technical foundation required to bring strategic mineral processing capacity online in Canada."
"Progressing our MOU with SICC is both visionary and extraordinary," said Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman and CEO of Critical One Energy. "By integrating mining, processing and offtake under one strategic partnership, we are creating lasting value for our shareholders, the Eabametoong First Nation, and North America's industrial and defence needs."
Shareholder and Investor Webinar - November 19, 2026
Critical One will host a live webinar on November 19, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, giving its shareholders and prospective investors an opportunity to hear directly from the partners advancing the Company's Canadian antimony supply chain strategy.
Duane Parnham of Critical One will be joined by Marc Kealey of SICC, Perry Kotsopoulos of Northlink, and Jonathan Chen of PRO/ORTECH. The discussion will cover progress under the MOU, the financing commitments, metallurgical work on Howells Lake samples, and the planned course of action.
The 15-minute presentation will be followed by an audience question-and-answer (Q&A) session.
Register to attend: https://my.demio.com/ref/Xz6cz9CqxrpCR8lU
Process Research ORTECH and the Ontario Processing Initiative
PRO/ORTECH is a Canadian process development company with a 40,000-square-foot laboratory and pilot plant in Mississauga, specializing in mineral processing, hydrometallurgy and pyrometallurgy. Its team includes Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Chief Chemist and Managing Director and co-founder of Electrovaya Inc.; and Jonathan Chen, Chief Executive Officer.
PRO/ORTECH's work is intended to provide the process data for the plant's design. Under Critical One's previously announced MOU with SICC, Northlink is the proposed facility's developer and project manager, and Critical One is positioned as a future feedstock supplier and carried equity partner, subject to the MOU's terms and conditions (see news release dated October 29, 2026).
On November 12, 2026, representatives of Critical One, Northlink and SICC visited PRO/ORTECH's facility to inspect Howells Lake samples received the previous day and discuss the proposed metallurgical evaluation (see Figure 1).
Figure 1. From left to right, Marc Kealey (SICC), Perry Kotsopoulos (Northlink) and Duane Parnham (Critical One Energy) review Howells Lake HQ antimony drill core and sample material at Process Research ORTECH in Mississauga, Ontario on November 12, 2026.
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Metallurgical Samples and Proposed Test Work
The samples are whole HQ core, 63.5 millimetres in diameter, from a metallurgical-drill program completed in October 2026. They were selected to represent disseminated, vein-hosted, semi-massive and massive stibnite, the main antimony mineral at Howells Lake (Figure 2).
The work follows a preliminary mineralogical study by Blue Coast Research Ltd. In the four samples examined, that study found antimony hosted mainly in stibnite, measured liberation after grinding of 92.8% to 99.1% for stibnite and 84.9% to 89.7% for berthierite, a second antimony mineral, and identified no arsenic- or mercury-bearing minerals (see news release dated July 27, 2026).
The proposed metallurgical program includes scoping and bench-scale evaluation of gravity concentration, flotation, and stibnite leaching to assess recovery and potential antimony trisulphide (Sb₂S₃) and/or antimony trioxide (Sb₂O₃) products.
Figure 2. HQ drill core from Howells Lake. Left: sericite-silica altered porphyry crosscut by a quartz vein (top row) in contact with massive stibnite downhole (bottom row), at 79 metres in HQ-2026-002. Right: cross-section of HQ drill core with semi-massive stibnite within a quartz vein.
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Next Steps
The parties will confirm the initial scope, schedule, and deliverables for the metallurgical program. Critical One will report material results as available. Drilling continues toward an initial mineral resource estimate at Howells Lake, with assays pending (see news release dated November 9, 2026).
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Matthew Trenkler, P. Geo., Chief Geological Officer of Critical One Energy Inc., a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Process Research ORTECH Inc.
Process Research ORTECH Inc. (PRO/ORTECH) is a Mississauga, Ontario process development company serving the mining, metallurgical, recycling and chemical industries. Additional information is available at www.processortech.com.
About Solar International Core Canada
Solar International Core Canada (SICC) is a strategic capital partner with tier-one institutional financial capacity and sovereign wealth relationships, including institutional financing partnerships with the Sultanate of Oman Sovereign Wealth Fund.
About Northlink Development Group Inc.
Northlink Development Group Inc. is a Canadian development company focused on critical minerals, infrastructure and energy projects. It brings together stakeholders, capital and delivery partners to advance projects and strengthen domestic supply chains. Additional information is available at www.northlinkdevelopment.ca.
About Critical One Energy Inc.
Critical One Energy Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company dedicated to advancing its flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project as a new North American source of antimony for defence, energy storage, industrial applications, and high-performance technologies such as data centres and semiconductors. The Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project, located in Ontario, Canada, hosts high-grade antimony mineralization confirmed through a modern drilling program. The Company's objective is to advance Howells Lake as a potential Canadian source of antimony and help reduce North America's dependence on foreign supply.
Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Duane Parnham
Executive Chairman & CEO
Critical One Energy Inc.
+1 (416) 489-0092
ir@criticaloneenergy.com
Media inquiries:
Adam Bello
Manager, Media & Analyst Relations
Primoris Group Inc.
+1 (416) 489-0092
media@primorisgroup.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's business strategy and objectives. Forward-looking information in this news release also includes statements relating to the implementation and expected technical services under the SICC-PRO/ORTECH agreement, proposed metallurgical test work and its scope, timing and results, potential recovery and production of antimony trisulphide and/or antimony trioxide, possible pilot-scale work and engineering studies, the planned Ontario processing facility, the MOU with SICC and the completion of the transactions it contemplates, and the Company's continued drilling and planned initial mineral resource estimate at Howells Lake.
Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that: the Company will have the resources required in order to conduct its business as currently operated.
However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the mining industry in general, and other risks as described in the Company's continuous disclosure record on SEDAR+.
Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.
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