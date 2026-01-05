CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that members of its senior management team will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 8:15 a.m. PT in San Francisco.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://crisprtx.gcs-web.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 14 days following the presentation.

About CRISPR Therapeutics
Founded over a decade ago, CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases. The Company has evolved from a pioneering research-stage organization into an industry leader, marking a historic milestone with the approval of CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]), the world's first CRISPR-based therapy, approved for eligible patients with sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. CRISPR Therapeutics is advancing a broad and diversified pipeline across hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, cardiovascular and autoimmune, and rare diseases. The Company continues to expand its leadership in gene editing through the development of SyNTase™ editing, a novel and proprietary gene-editing platform designed to enable precise, efficient, and scalable gene correction. To accelerate and expand its impact, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.crisprtx.com.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS® standard character mark and design logo and SyNTase™ are trademarks and registered trademarks of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. CASGEVY® and the CASGEVY logo are registered trademarks of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact: 
+1-617-307-7503 
ir@crisprtx.com 

Media Contact: 
+1-617-315-4493 
media@crisprtx.com


